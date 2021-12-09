Stocks and debt yields rise as Omicron fears loosening

S&P Finishes Before Closing New Record

Treasury yields close above 1.5%

Oil has risen slightly, gold has changed little

The dollar soars as the aussie takes the lead

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (Reuters) – Global stock markets and Treasury yields edged up on Wednesday as investors became less concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant, but sentiment cooled after the big rally the day before stocks and crude oil prices.

Shares closed lower across Europe, but all three major US indices closed, drugmakers Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNtech (22UAy.DE) said a three-stroke cure from their COVID-19 vaccine had neutralized Omicron in a laboratory test. Read more

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose for the third day in a row, surpassing 1.5% for the first time in a week, and gold prices were little changed as investors squarely positioned their positions ahead of the release of US consumer price data on Friday.

Investors are carefully monitoring the effectiveness of existing vaccines on Omicron as well as their severity and degree of contagiousness, according to Jeremy Leung, portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management in London.

“We also need to take into account the time needed to adapt the vaccine, which would determine if there is more disruption in the coming recovery,” Leung said, adding that Omicron could exacerbate the difficulties in the chain. supply.

“Rate expectations have fallen recently due to macroeconomic concerns and therefore have caused volatility in growth relative to value as well as general market volatility,” Leung added.

The MSCI Global All Country Index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.39% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index (.STOXX) fell 0.44%. The US benchmark S&P 500 came out less than 0.1% from a record close.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.10%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) by 0.31% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) by 0.64%. Communications services (.SPLRCL) and healthcare (.SPXHC) led S&P sectors higher, with growth shares (.IGX) up 0.58% and value (.IVX) little modified.

The dollar slipped against several major currencies as easing concerns over Omicron helped support riskier currencies, with the Australian dollar rising 0.83%, on pace for a third consecutive session of gains.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.38% to 95.906. The euro rose 0.74% to $ 1.1346 and the yen rose 0.10% to $ 113.68.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose 4.8 basis points to 1.528%.

Longer-term yields have fallen recently as investors weren’t sure what Omicron would mean for the economy, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree.

“If Omicron fades into the headlines a bit, you’re going to continue to see all Treasury yields rise as we go forward,” said Flanagan.

The 10-year T-bill yield last week posted its largest weekly decline since June 2020 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took a more hawkish tone and Omicron worries rocked governments. markets.

The US central bank is due to hold its last policy meeting of the year next week, when an acceleration in the reduction of its bond purchases is widely expected.

London’s FTSE 100 and the British pound were knocked down by reports that Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures as early as Thursday. Read more

Brent crude, the international benchmark, stabilized above $ 75 a barrel in choppy trading, taking a breather after strong gains earlier this week.

Brent crude futures rose $ 0.38 to $ 75.82 per barrel, while U.S. crude rose $ 0.31 to $ 72.36 per barrel.

US gold futures were virtually unchanged at $ 1,785.50 an ounce.

Shares of Chinese group Evergrande hit an all-time high after a missed debt payment deadline put the developer at risk of becoming the country’s biggest default. Analysts said the news had limited impact on the global market because it was already “cheaply” by the market.

Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Joice Alves in London; Editing by Will Dunham, Alex Richardson, David Evans and William Maclean

