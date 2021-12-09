Dow Jones Stops As Market Pauses; Donald Trump SPAC roars again; Apple pops

The Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled Wednesday as the stock market took a break. Donald Trump’s controversial SPAC Acquisition of the digital world (DWAC) exploded for the second day in a row. Apple (AAPL) was the first blue chip because it hit a new record. Point correction (SFIX) plunged into earnings.







The stock market may have taken a break, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of stocks from breaking out. Communities of the century (CCS), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) and the insurance game Brown & Brown (BOYFRIEND) all inputs tested. Meanwhile, an EV game provides a buying opportunity.

Nasdaq wins as growth stocks shine

The tech-rich Nasdaq is doing the best among the major indexes, up 0.4%. DocuSign (DOCU) was one of the top performers, increasing 11% as he tries to recover from a painful beating.

The broader S&P 500 was also positive, although its 0.1% gain was small. Cruise stocks Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Carnival (CCL) were two of the biggest elevators here.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 35690.30 -29.13 -0.08 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4691.98 +5.23 +0.11 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15753.23 +66.31 +0.42 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 225.88 +1.78 +0.79 MICI 50 (FFTY) 46.75 +0.40 +0.86 Last Modified: 2:46 PM ET 12/8/2021

S&P 500 sectors were mixed, with communications services and healthcare increasing the most. Financial services and consumer staples were the worst laggards.

Small caps were up, with the Russell 2000 up 0.8%. It is back above its 200-day moving average but has work to do to regain its 50-day line.

Growth stocks were making the best gains. The IBD 50 Innovative ETF (FFTY), an indicator for growth stocks, rose 0.9%.

Dow Jones Today: Apple Stock Leads While Index Lags

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged behind other major indexes, falling about 0.1%. He gave up nearly 30 points as he took a break.

Apple shares were once again at the top of the blue chip index. It hit another all-time high with a 3.5% jump.

The AAPL stock is currently being expanded beyond a 153.27 mug entry with handle. The line of relative force is also pointed.

While it still has some way to go to hit its 20% profit target, relative strength still looks bullish.

Walt disney (SAY), which was beaten in 2021, was having a good day, up almost 2%. Intelligence (INTC) has fallen behind, falling almost 2%.

Trump SPAC launches rockets again

Donald Trump’s acquisition of SPAC Digital World rose about 12% on Wednesday, building on Tuesday’s nearly 17% peak. This has helped it to stand out more from its short-term moving averages.

Media stocks rebound after diving into the news, federal regulators are investigating the PSPC deal.

Digital World Acquisition revealed in a filing that it is under review by the SEC and FINRA. The company is looking to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which has named Republican Congressman Devin Nunes as its new CEO. Nunes will step down and take over as CEO in January.

The investigation comes after Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to the SEC calling on the regulator to investigate the deal.

She questioned whether the company and Trump “could have committed securities breaches by holding private and undisclosed discussions about the merger as early as May 2021, while omitting this information from the Securities and Exchange Commission file (SEC ) of the United States and other public statements “.

The company is looking to launch a social media site called Truth Social and a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG +.

DWAC stock remains well below its all-time high of 175. It is up sharply for the year, however, rising nearly 500% so far in 2021.

This EV game offers entry

ETF Global X Lithium & Battery Tech (BED) offers another buy point as it bounces off its 50-day moving average.

The fund offers a different kind of investment in electric vehicles, offering exposure to the battery space rather than the manufacturers themselves.

Its new entry comes after it expanded from a flat base breakout in October. The LIT has increased by almost 50% so far this year.

Among the actual EV stocks, You’re here (TSLA) had a relatively quiet session as he gained just over 1%. Rivien (RIVN) jumped about 5% while Lucid (LCID) increased by about 2%.

Ford (F) fell just under 1% while General Motors (DG) fell by almost 2%.

Stitch Fix comes undone

One of the stocks that suffered the most on Wednesday was Stitch Fix. The stock fell about 22% in high volume.

The online digital personal shopping stock was punished after offering forecasts for the second quarter and full year that disappointed Wall Street.

And although it beat its profits and revenues, it missed the estimates for its active clients in the first fiscal quarter. This is considered to be a key indicator for the company.

Online retail inventory has had a scorching 2021, dropping nearly 67% so far this year.

These 3 actions pass purchase points

Century Communities is trading below its buy zone after earlier breaking above a weekly chart cut base buy point of 83.30. This is a second stage model, which is more likely to be successful.

The stock has been gaining momentum lately, with a line of relative strength peaking. It has a perfect EPS rating of 99, which reflects top notch earnings performance.

ZIM’s integrated shipping services also reversed after going over a cup with a handle entry of 60.19.

Shipping is an interesting area with today’s supply chain issues, but the fact that it’s an IPO action adds risk.

Brown & Brown is in a buy zone above a no-handle entry cup of 67.34 on a weekly chart.

The insurance game has been one of the top performers in the market over the past 12 months, with an RS rating of 93 out of 99.

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at@IBD_MLarkinto learn more about growth stocks and analysis.

