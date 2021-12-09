Elizabeth Holmes spent 7 days defending herself against fraud. Will the jury buy it? : NPR



Elizabeth Holmes put on her mask and looked at the jury. She stepped down from the plexiglass witness stand, put her hands together in front of her, and slowly returned to join her lawyers at their table in the courtroom.

Wednesday concluded seven days of testimony for Holmes, as the defense announced it had completed its case. The fraud trial is now on the cusp of jury deliberation.

The former Silicon Valley luminary told jurors that while she was chief executive of blood testing startup Theranos, she was not responsible for stealing millions of dollars from investors and providing false results to patients, as prosecutors have claimed.

His testimony was perhaps the defense’s best opportunity to undermine the government’s thesis. According to legal experts, he should play a crucial role when jurors begin to discuss their opinion on the case.

“It was a gamble for the defense to rest much of its argument on Holmes’ credibility at the stand, but they might not have had many other options,” former Federal Attorney Laurie said. Levenson, who now teaches at Loyola Law School. “If the jurors think she was trying to manipulate them and play a game for their sympathy, it could really backfire on them.”

Holmes’ testimony followed prosecutors who called 29 witnesses, including former Theranos lab scientists, investors and patients, in a bid to show how Holmes raised millions of investment dollars and became the most young self-made billionaire woman, throughout a network of lies. Government attorneys allege Holmes ‘deception was intentional that his statements about Theranos’ supposedly revolutionary blood testing machines went beyond embellishments and crossed the line of criminal fraud.

The crown jewel of Theranos was a device called the Edison, which Holmes said could detect hundreds of illnesses and even over 1,000 ailments one day, with a simple prick of blood from a patient’s fingertip. But prosecutors called witnesses who said the device could only test a dozen diseases and even those results were wrong. Most of the time, according to the government, Theranos secretly relied on commercially available blood analyzers that Theranos modified.

Holmes admitted the company relied on commercial blood testing machines, saying it was kept confidential because she considered it a trade secret.

The trial will resume on December 16, when final arguments are scheduled. After that, the jury will begin its deliberations.

Prosecution seeks to strike out Holmes’ testimony about abuse by ex-partner

In self-defense, Holmes appeared on the witness stand seven times, mostly appearing calm, confident and serene as she said others were to be blamed for the company’s failures.

She singled out the core employees of Theranos, including the lab directors who she said controlled the company’s technology, and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the company’s former No.2 and her ex. -boyfriend. She said he had tightly controlled the company’s finances.

Holmes also accused Balwani, her 20-year-old senior, of manipulating her during their relationship. Holmes cried at the stand, describing how Balwani allegedly assaulted her emotionally and sexually and exercised control over everything from the way she spoke to what she ate.

“He taught me everything I thought I knew about business, and he was the best businessman I know,” Holmes testified between sobs. “I didn’t question him like I would have done otherwise.”

Legal experts say one of the crucial questions entering jury deliberations is what kind of influence Holmes’ abuse allegations will have on the jury.

“I think a jury might find her testimony about the physical and emotional abuse she suffered to be true but not exculpatory,” said Barbara McQuade, a former senior prosecutor who now teaches at the law school of the ‘University of Michigan. “She asks the jury to find that she has not been able to form intent to defraud due to the trauma she suffered. I think a jury is likely to sympathize with her suffering while at the same time giving her holding responsible for the fraud. “

But other longtime lawyers say it could go the other way. Thomas Mesereau, a defense attorney who has represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson, said bringing Holmes to the bar has transformed her from “an abstraction” to a “credible and supportable human being. identify”. He said the spread of the alleged abuse could resonate with the jury, made up of eight men and four women.

“We live in the #MeToo era, where jurors tend to be more open and receptive to allegations of relationship abuse. So from where I’m sitting, I think the defense has been smart to bring it forward. “said Mesereau.

At one point, while cross-examining Holmes, Assistant United States Attorney Robert Leach called texts between Holmes and Balwani and asked him to read them aloud. In some cases, the two were called “tiger” and “tigress”. In others, Holmes called Balwani “My nirvana”, and Balwani said “I adore you”. The sight of a male prosecutor questioning a woman about her abuse allegations by having her recite intimate text messages made some in the audience noticeably uncomfortable.

After Holmes’ testimony was completed, prosecutors informed the judge they planned to remove the abuse allegations from the court record, arguing they were “irrelevant.”

Holmes’ Personal Story Against the Government’s Lies and Forgeries Case

Over the course of a multi-year investigation, prosecutors have gathered a mountain of evidence, including reports validating Theranos technology Holmes forged to include the logos of drug companies, although he never had any. permission. The documents were then sent to trading partners. Holmes said she did it because she believed the pharmaceutical giants had backed Theranos’ technology.

Prosecutors have released tapes of Holmes bragging to potential investors about partnerships that never materialized. And former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who has invested in the company, testified that he became disenchanted with Holmes when she said the Theranos tests would save lives on the battlefield, but it didn’t. never happened.

Throughout her testimony, however, Holmes said that she never intended to deceive anyone, but was just too optimistic, believing that Theranos’ technology would one day make up for its promises. daring, a nod to the faux-il-until-vous- ethic of make-it that is at the origin of so much innovation in Silicon Valley.

“I wanted to talk about what this company could do in a year, in five years, in ten years,” Holmes said Wednesday. “They weren’t interested in today, or tomorrow or next month. They were interested in what kind of change we could make.”

Days earlier, Leach, a top federal prosecutor, had pushed Holmes to admit that being a founder and managing director meant she was responsible for what happened at the company.

“In the end, all roads lead to the CEO? Leach asked Holmes. She has accepted.

“Does the money stop with you?” Leach said.

Holmes replied, “I thought so.”

His testimony is unlikely to lessen the weight of other evidence in the case, said former prosecutor Bill Portanova, who is now a defense attorney in Sacramento, Calif.

“There are two basic categories of evidence that jurors fully understand lies and forgery and jurors are rightly harsh when they feel they are lying,” Portanova said.

“Allegations of psychological or physical abuse in the eleventh hour are not well received as excuses, especially when the accused has led a prosperous life for years.”