UAE Stock Markets to Switch to Monday-Friday Trading Week | Business and Economy News





Aligning with the global economy’s workweek will benefit the country’s banking and financial sector, a United Arab Emirates official told Bloomberg.

ThroughAbeer Abu Omar and Manus CrannyBloomberg

The stock exchanges in the commercial capital of the Middle East will soon operate from Monday to Friday after the UAE decided to align its workweek with the global standard, with the aim of boosting international investment and business. The financial sector will be the main beneficiary of the UAE’s decision to move away from the Middle East work week from Sunday to Thursday, said Abdulrahman Al Awar, director general of the government’s Federal Human Resources Authority. , in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. The banking and financial sector will benefit as we eliminate the weekend gap that existed before, Al Awar said. We are now aligned with global economies. The UAE is embracing new business practices as it seeks to reposition itself as a global business hub and fend off growing regional competition from Saudi Arabia’s energy powerhouse. The rivalry prompted the UAE to speed up changes aimed at attracting foreign talent and deepening business ties beyond the Middle East, including more relaxed residence requirements. The new 4.5-day workweek, which includes reduced hours on Friday, Islamic holy day, applies to the public sector. But with schools almost certain to follow suit, it’s probably only a matter of time before the private sector aligns itself, analysts predicted. As part of this change, the state-controlled exchanges of Dubai and Abu Dhabi will operate from January 3 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trading hours will not change. Friday will be a full working day for the stock markets, Al Awar said. The decision is made to invest in the competitiveness of the UAE economy and improve productivity. Market traders in the UAE have already introduced changes in recent months, including extending trading hours and providing incentives for companies to sell shares to the public. As the change in stock market hours aligns the UAE with much of the rest of the world, it pushes them away from regional competitors such as Saudi Arabia, leaving traders and investors to strike a balance between the two on one. moment when working practices around the world have been turned upside down by the pandemic. The Saudi stock exchange, the largest in the Middle East, trades Sunday through Thursday. The one-day gap between the Saudi market and the rest of the world has not been a concern for international investors, said Khalid Al-Hussan, managing director of the Saudi stock exchange in an interview with Bloomberg TV. That said, we are still monitoring changes around us very closely, including our trading hours, our trading days, Al-Hussan said. It is a decision that must be evaluated by the government. In Israel, which officially covers the week from Sunday to Thursday, the powerful tech sector would welcome such a shift. Its employees often find themselves working six days a week to comply with both their country’s schedules and those of clients and partners abroad. It’s an overwhelmingly positive move to align markets and the workweek with the rest of the world, said Avi Eyal, managing partner of Entre Capital, a venture capital fund that has invested in four companies in the United Arab Emirates. . While the change will not affect nascent trade ties with the UAE, Israel should learn from this decision and implement the same approach immediately, he said. With the help of Farah Elbahrawy, Yaacov Benmele and Shaji Mathew.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/12/8/uae-stock-markets-to-shift-to-monday-friday-trading-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos