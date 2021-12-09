Opinion: This surprising investment strategy crushes the stock market without examining a single financial metric





I’m not a professional stock picker, but over the past decade my portfolio has beaten the stock market by a factor of three to one.

Unlike Peter Lynch, who advocated investing in the makers of the products you love and who in my opinion stand out as one of the greatest of all stock pickers, I haven’t reviewed a only financial metric to build my portfolio. Instead, I just ranked the competitors in each industry based on customer love, and then I bet on the winner.

My portfolio has worked so well because the market underestimates the economic power of customer love. When customers feel loved, they ask for more and refer their friends. It is the economic flywheel that drives lasting prosperity, and the companies that are inspired by it generate surprising levels of profitable growth. To measure customer love, I used the Net Promoter Score (NPS) that I created 20 years ago. It captures the likelihood that a customer would recommend a product or service to a friend or colleague. I relied on the market to incorporate all of the financial information into the current share price. My buy and hold investment portfolio started with the 11 NPS Public Leaders described in my 2010 book, The Ultimate Question 2.0: Amazon AMZN,

-0.00% ,

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) FB,

+ 2.40% ,

Apple AAPL,

+ 2.28% ,

Cost of Wholesale Costco,

-2.20% ,

Google parent Alphabet GOOG,

+ 0.46% GOOGL,

+ 0.62% ,

Southwest Airlines LUV,

+ 0.13% ,

American Express AXP,

+ 1.19% ,

JetBlue Airways JBLU,

+ 3.06% ,

Verizon Communications VZ,

-0.59% ,

T-Mobile US TMUS,

-2.05% ,

NortonLifeLock NLOK,

-1.33%

and Metro PCS Communications (which merged with T-Mobile in 2013). Looking back some of these actions seem obvious, but at the time the book was written they were anything but. Amazon had a lower market capitalization than eBay. T-Mobile was considered by many to be the weakest player in mobile telephony. In the years that followed, however, this extraordinary customer focus from this group paid off. From January 1, 2011 to December 31, 2020, these stocks outperformed Les Vanguards Total stock market index the VTI exchange-traded fund,

+ 0.43%

by a factor of 2.8 to 1. (This performance is weighted according to market capitalization and rebalanced quarterly in the manner of a rebalancing of VTIs). Fred reichheld



Since then, Bain & Co., where I have worked since 1977, has applied NPS to a long list of industries and created NPS Prism, a data benchmarking service that ranks competitor NPS on an apple-to-apple basis. . As we examine more and more industries, we continue to discover new NPS leaders, including Texas Roadhouse TXRH,

+ 2.93% ,

Discover DFS Financier,

-0.70% ,

Tesla TSLA,

+1.64% ,

Chewy ALL,

-1.10%

and FirstService FSV,

-0.75% . I sit on the board of directors of FirstService, a real estate services company whose social media management #FirstServeOthers provides insight into their business philosophy. In the 25 years since the IPO, its annual total return to shareholders has been just under 22%, a better record than all but seven of the 2,800 companies with revenues of at least 100. million dollars when listed on NASDAQ. For a long time, like many large customer-centric organizations, it has remained off the radar screens of investors. One reason: GAAP accounting sorely lacks a measure of customer focus. It doesn’t even require organizations to report the number of customers they serve, let alone the number of customers who return, increase purchases, or recommend friends and family. It is therefore difficult to find comparable data. I first discovered online pet supplies retailer Chewy when their self-reported NPS appeared in their IPO documents. Chewy does a terrific job of harnessing the special emotional bond between owner and pet, with things like hand-painted pet portraits. . According to our calculations, Chewys NPS beats Amazons by 24 points in its category, an extraordinary performance. Chewys’ own numbers are slightly different from ours, however, and the inconsistency of self-reported numbers is one of the reasons we’ve developed a new metric called growth rate gained. It measures revenue growth generated by loyal customers and their referrals by combining net revenue retention (NRR), the return statistic for more battles used in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry among others, with New Customers Won (ENC), measuring how much new customer spend is earned through referrals rather than purchased through promotional channels. Exemplary NPS First Republic Bank FRC,

-0.20%

has in the past gained 82% of the growth of its deposits, with 50% coming from existing customers and 32% from referrals. Warby Parker WRBY,

-1.93% ,

the pioneer of direct sales to consumers in the field of prescription glasses, wins nearly 90% of its new customers thanks to referrals. You can use this calculator to estimate the earned growth rate of your business. Abingdon Press



In addition to these metrics, it is also possible to identify NPS leaders by their common characteristics. They apply the golden rule love your neighbor as yourself. This often means avoiding bad profits. Discover Card, for example, never sells debts to collection agencies. They empower their frontline employees to serve customers in creative ways. Companies like Chewy that give employees the freedom to serve their customers with empathy and creativity build trust and loyalty in their business. They integrate customer returns in store and online. Tech-rich companies like Warby Parker are increasing direct feedback with digital signals from customers and front-line employees to guide decision-making, which is crucial in helping businesses respond to holiday shopping trends this season. They make customers their main goal. By going the extra mile to provide a customer with a customer experience that is not only good, but remarkable, companies can help enrich their lives beyond the product they offer. I have spent most of my 44-year career focusing on understanding the role loyalty plays in building great organizations and helping leaders inspire their teams to embrace a life-enriching mission of meaningful service. clients and colleagues. This is the right way and the best way to earn in business and in the stock market. Fred reichheld is the creator of the Net Promoter management system and the author of Winning voluntarily: the unbeatable strategy of loving customers (with Darci Darnell and Maureen Burns), among other books.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-surprising-investing-strategy-crushes-the-stock-market-without-examining-a-single-financial-metric-11638985326 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos