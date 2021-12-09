StorageVault Receives Conditional Approval To List On The Toronto Stock Exchange





Content of the article TORONTO, 08 Dec. 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ( StorageVault ) ( SVI-TSX-V ) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX ) to list its outstanding Common Shares and Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures on the TSX. Listing of these securities is subject to compliance with the conditions set out in the TSX Conditional Listing Letter. These securities are expected to begin trading on the TSX sometime before January 26, 2022, and delisting of these securities from the TSX Venture Exchange will occur at the same time. StorageVault will issue another press release when these conditions have been met and the Toronto Stock Exchange date has been confirmed.

Content of the article StorageVault’s Debentures represent an aggregate principal of $ 75,000,000 of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures and its aggregate principal of $ 57,500,000 of 5.50% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures. About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault now owns and operates 228 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. StorageVault has 194 of these locations as well as more than 4,500 portable storage units representing more than 10.5 million rentable square feet on more than 625 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

Content of the article For more information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan: Phone. : 1-877-622-0205 [email protected] Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking information: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this document are forward-looking information. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding: the listing, trading and switching of StorageVault and its securities on TSX, including the potential date of listing of StorageVaults securities on TSX, satisfaction the conditions required to list StorageVaults securities on the TSX, the additional press release to be issued once the listing date is confirmed and the resulting delisting of StorageVaults securities from the TSX Venture Exchange. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes to be reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the satisfactory fulfillment of all TSX conditions required for the listing of StorageVault securities on the TSX and no intermediate events occurring prior to such listing, causing the StorageVault Board to determine to delay this listing on TSX. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause StorageVault’s actual results, activity levels, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future StorageVaults operations; competetion; changes in law, including environmental law, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and assessments; the lack of skilled and skilled labor or the loss of key individuals; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including various recommendations, orders and actions by government authorities to attempt to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, interruptions service, quarantines, self-isolation, shelter-in-place, social distancing and mandatory vaccination policies, disruption of markets, economic activity, funding, supply chains and sales channels, and deterioration general economic conditions, including a possible national or global recession; and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on StorageVault, which may include: short-term delays in customer payments, increased accounts receivable, and increased losses on accounts receivable; decreased demand for the services provided by StorageVault; and a deterioration in financial markets which could limit StorageVaults’ ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information is available in StorageVaults’ disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results to differ from what was anticipated, estimated, or expected. . Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which it is based will be achieved. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents StorageVault’s expectations as of the date of this press release and, therefore, is subject to change after this date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

