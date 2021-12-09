Alarming reboot in student loans could cost you $ 85 billion





The alarming reboot in student loan payments could cost you $ 85 billion. Here is what you need to know. Student loans Student loan payments for federal student loans are expected to resume on February 1, 2022. (Prepare for the end of student loan relief). If these three members of Congress get what they want, it will not happen. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) are sounding the alarm bells on student loan payments. Here’s what that means for your student loans. Resumption of student loan repayments to wreak havoc on 18 million Americans In a letter to President Joe Biden, the three members of Congress write that failure to defer student loan payments beyond February 1, 2022 will collectively deprive 18 million Americans of $ 85 billion. Those are the results of the Roosevelt Institute, which performed the analysis. Schumer and Warren called on Biden to postpone restarting student loan payments, which are currently scheduled to end on Jan.31, 2022 (5 Worst Things To Do For Your Student Loans). There have been various proposals to postpone the restart of federal student loan payments until March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. A group of senators said this week that there should be no federal student loan payments until. the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, but did not specify a date. Schumer, Warren and Pressley write that failure to defer student loan payments beyond February will allow the student debt crisis to cripple economic recovery, undermine the effectiveness of the US bailout and create substantial stress for student loan borrowers. Student loan forbearance saved $ 110 billion for student loan borrowers When Congress passed the Cares Act in March 2020, student loan borrowers received unprecedented student loan relief. This included no mandatory federal student loan payments, 0% interest on federal student loans, and no collection of defaulted student loans. Until January 31, 2022, student loan borrowers will have enjoyed these benefits for 22 months and have received $ 110 billion in student loan cancellations. This is in addition to the $ 11.5 billion in student loans that Biden canceled as president. Schumer, Warren and Pressley say this student loan relief has increased economic security and allowed student loan borrowers to invest in their families, save in emergencies and pay off other debts. They also cite a shocking new survey which found that 89% of student loan borrowers do not feel financially secure to resume student loan payments in February. (That said, Biden won’t cancel student loans until student loan relief ends.) If student loan repayments start again on February 1, members of Congress write that: < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> student loan borrowers could still be negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the emergence of the Omicron variant;

9 million defaulting student loan borrowers could face payday garnishment and other debt collection methods; and

Black and Latin households would face a disproportionate burden if they resumed student loan payments. That said, there are ways to get student loan relief even if student loan payments resume, including withholding and deferral through the US Department of Education. (Here’s how to qualify for the automatic student loan exemption). What this means for your student loans If Schumer, Warren, and Pressley get Biden to defer student loan payments, there would be serious ramifications for your student loans. For example, it’s conceivable that you won’t owe any federal student loan repayments as of February 1. You would continue to have a 0% interest rate on your federal student loans. You will also not be subject to a debt collection if your student loans are in arrears. (Here’s how to get a student loan discount during the Biden administration). Will Biden delay restarting student loan payments? Like President Donald Trump before him, Biden has twice extended student loan relief. However, Biden said this was the final extension and there were no plans to extend the temporary forbearance from student loans beyond Jan.31. While Biden may change his mind, there is no indication he will. (No, Biden will no longer extend the student loan relief). Schumer, Warren and Pressley also reiterate their call for a student loan cancellation of up to $ 50,000, even as the Roosevelt Institute wrote that Biden should write off all student loan debts by executive order. (Here’s who qualifies for the student loan waiver right now). If Biden acts, according to the Roosevelt Institute, GDP would grow by $ 174 billion in the first year alone, with billions more each year. That said, Biden does not support the full student loan cancellation or even the $ 50,000 student loan cancellation. While anything can happen, your safest bet is to assume that your federal student loan payments are due on or after February 1. Understand all of your options for paying off your student loan. Here are some popular ways to pay off student loans and save money: Student loans: related reading Biden won’t cancel student loans until student loan relief ends How to qualify for the automatic student loan exemption How to request a limited student loan forgiveness Education Department to Cancel $ 2 Billion in Student Loans

