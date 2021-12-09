Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Wednesday December 8
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street braces for another rally as Pfizer booster looks promising on omicron
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. equity futures traded higher and showed gains for a third day on Wednesday after Pfizer said three doses of its vaccine were effective in neutralizing the omicron variant.
This week’s gains took all three stock indexes a striking distance from their all-time highs.
- The Dow Jones was almost 2% off its November record.
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were 0.4% and 2.3% respectively from their closing records last month.
At 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the government released the October JOLTS data, short for Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
2. Pfizer’s third shot against a new variant similar to the two-dose protection against the original
Freeport, NY: Close-up of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster given to a person’s arm as the Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile visits Freeport High School in Freeport, New York on November 30, 2021.
Steve Pfost | News day | Getty Images
Pfizer said on Wednesday that a third vaccine against Covid produces high levels of antibodies comparable to those induced by the initial series of two doses against the original strain, which are associated with a high level of protection. “Ensuring that as many people as possible are fully immunized with the first two sets of doses and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, in a joint press release with BioNTech.
3. Meta, formerly Facebook, tells staff it can delay returning to US offices
A smartphone with the Facebook logo is seen in front of the new Facebook Meta rebranding logo in this illustration taken on October 28, 2021.
Given Ruvic | Reuters
Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, announced that it will fully reopen its offices in the United States on January 31, but will give its employees the option of delaying their return for three to five months. The social media giant said on Tuesday that the “office deferral program” was designed to provide flexibility to its employees. In August, Meta said it intended to postpone its plan to return U.S. employees to their offices until January 2022 due to lingering concerns over Covid.
4. A brief drop in mortgage rates causes a sudden increase in refinancing
A sign is displayed in front of a house for sale on September 28, 2021 in San Anselmo, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
A brief drop in mortgage rates, driven by market reaction to Omicron’s first word, caused a dramatic increase in refinancing demand of 9% last week. However, it will likely be short-lived. The decline in mortgage interest rates has not been that big when you consider the 30-year weekly average of fixed-rate mortgages. Homebuyers’ mortgage demand fell 5% after four straight weeks of gains, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The refinancing share of mortgage activity reached 63.9% of total applications, up from 59.4% the week before, according to data from the Federal Housing Administration.
5. House Takes Key Milestone Towards Raising Debt Ceiling As Maturity Approaches
A view of the U.S. Capitol during the morning rush hour on Wednesday October 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
drew anger | Getty Images
The House has taken a first step towards preventing a possible default on the US debt. The chamber passed a bill on Tuesday that would allow the Senate to increase the country’s borrowing limit with a simple majority vote. Lawmakers attached the provision to legislation that would prevent the automatic Medicare cuts from taking place at the end of the year. The measure is heading to the Senate where it will take 10 Republican votes to pass and go to President Joe Biden’s office. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimated that the United States would hit its debt ceiling on December 15.
