Be careful: here’s what Wall Street analysts see for the U.S. stock market in 2022
The recent increase in market volatility could herald a bumpier U.S. stock market in 2022, as investors face an inflection point in monetary policy during the pandemic.
There will likely be high volatility around the potential Fed policy tightening, Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy for Citigroups’ U.S. consumer wealth management division, said in a telephone interview. Omicron is shaking up the outlook for 2022 a bit, he said of the new variant of the coronavirus, although investors seemed encouraged by some warning signs that it might be less dangerous than initially feared.
The CBOE VX00 volatility index,
or VIX, jumped in late November and remains above its 200-day moving average even after calming down since last week, according to FactSet data. The VIX topped 30 last week for the first time since the first quarter of 2021, data shows, amid market nervousness over the emergence of the omicron and the potential Federal Reserve move to pull some homes off the market faster than investors expected. .
It’s a big transition that creates tensions for investors, said Lauren Goodwin, economist and director of portfolio strategy at New York Life Investment, in a telephone interview. The Fed appears to be positioning itself for more flexibility for potential interest rate hikes next year, with increased inflationary pressure likely to result in more rate hikes in 2022 than currently expected, creating more market risk, she declared.
Some investors fear that interest-rate-sensitive growth and tech stocks will be particularly vulnerable if the Fed tightens monetary policy aggressively through rate hikes. The S&P 500 index, SPX,
which has wide exposure to tech, is on track for a third consecutive year of strong gains after rising nearly 25% in 2021 through Tuesday, according to FactSet.
The US stock market is likely to generate more modest gains with higher volatility next year, Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, told MarketWatch by phone.
Goodwin said she also expects increased volatility, amid transitions that include the demise of fiscal stimulus that provided direct support to consumers during the COVID-19 crisis and the Fed ending support. economic recovery. She expects much lower stock returns next year compared to the gains so far in 2021.
Most of the equity rally is expected to be achieved by the first half of 2022, when favorable winds in monetary and fiscal policy are strongest, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a report on Wednesday. on the outlook for 2022.
Wall Street banks have rolled out their 2022 forecast for the S&P 500, with Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan being among the most bullish on US stocks.
Goldman expects the S&P 500 to end in 2022 at 5,100, according to a Dec. 3 portfolio strategy research report from the bank. Meanwhile, analysts at JPMorgan predicted in a research report in late November that the US benchmark would rise next year to 5,050, in part due to robust earnings growth and easing of problems. of the supply chain. RBC Capital Markets has forecast the same price target as JPMorgan, while Deutsche Bank expects the S&P 500 to end next year at 5,000, according to a slide presentation from its chief investment office.
Meanwhile, Citigroup has set an S&P 500 target of 4,900 for the end of 2022, according to a research report from the bank in late October. Below that level, Barclays predicted in a US equity strategy report this month that the index would end next year at 4,800.
Proceed with caution, Barclays analysts wrote in their Dec. 2 Outlook 2022 report. We expect a limited rise for stocks next year, they said. In their view, household and business cash reserves should support modest profit growth, but lingering supply chain problems, the reversal of the trend in goods consumption and China’s hard landing. are the main tail risks.
Analysts at Bank of Americas have a lower price target than Barclays for the S&P 500 next year, with a BofA Global Research report last month indicating that the benchmark will end in 2022 at 4,600.
Unfortunately, we see a lot of similarities between today and the peak of the tech bubble in 2000, said Savita Subramanian, head of equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, during a press briefing in late November on their US stock market outlook. .
See: S&P 500 could end flat in 2022 amid previously unthinkable negative real rates, says BofA strategist
Morgan Stanley has a more bearish outlook for next year which puts the S&P 500 below the indexes closing Tuesday at 4,686.75. A report released on Monday by the banks’ wealth management division shows a baseline forecast of 4,400 for the S&P 500 at the end of 2022, even with an expected profit gain.
We expect the S&P 500 to be limited and volatile, and bond yields to be negative net of inflation, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, in the note. Fixed income securities should be reduced to fund greater exposure to real assets and absolute return funds.
The core of Morgan Stanley’s cautious view on the S&P 500 is based on price-to-earnings ratios typically compressing during a mid-cycle transition, Shalett said. She indicated a chart in her note showing that the median stock has gone through the mid-cycle transition.
The chart shows the median S&P 500 stock corrected 15% from its 52-week high, but the index was held aloft by the 15 largest companies now accounting for 40% of its market cap , according to his rating.
While these are great companies, we’re less confident that they will all be great stocks in 2022 as financial conditions tighten, interest rates rise, employment costs rise and inflation remains tough, Shalett said. We believe the top 15 profit margins have peaked.
From Morgan Stanley’s perspective, this suggests that investors should shift towards stock picking and move away from passive index funds, his rating says.
JPMorgan expects international equities, emerging markets and cyclical market segments to outperform significantly, according to its report on Wednesday.
The reason is our expectation of a hike in interest rates and a slightly tighter monetary policy which should be a headwind for high-level markets such as the Nasdaq, JPMorgan strategists wrote, citing the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, in charge of technology,
Citis Snyder told MarketWatch that mid-cycle he likes high-quality stocks, dividend-paying stocks, and global health-care stocks. Steady earnings growth and reasonable valuations make healthcare attractive, he said, and stock betting in the region can act as a volatility damper in portfolios.
Immunology is one of the three megatrends is set to accelerate next year as a range of next-generation oncology therapies are approved that will enable more targeted cancer treatment, according to Jeff Spiegel, head of U.S. megatrend iShares and international ETFs. Shares of the ETF IDNA iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare,
were up about 0.2% this year based on midday trading on Wednesday, according to FactSet data, when last checked.
Want Intel in all the new moving markets? Sign up for our daily Need to Know newsletter.
Two other megatrends to watch out for in 2022 are the intensification of digital transformation through the cloud, 5G and cybersecurity, and automation technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence, Spiegel wrote in a report this month. this. Automation technologies are expected to develop in response to continued supply chain bottlenecks and wage inflation during the pandemic, he wrote.
I think we will actually have to deal with the gluts next year rather than the shortages, said Charles Schwabs Kleintop. This will help bring inflation down, especially in the second half of next year, making an aggressive rate hike path unlikely.
The market expects three rate hikes from the U.S. central bank in 2022 after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled last week that he could accelerate the cut in its monthly asset purchases, said Deepak Puri, Deutsche Banks CIO for America, during a press briefing. Monday on his outlook for next year.
While the Fed may become more aggressive in cutting its bond purchases, potentially completing the process in March instead of June, Puri said, he expects the Fed to still be dovish on rates. next year. Puri expects the Fed to hike rates only once next year, which is below consensus, he said.
We expect two rate hikes next year, said Goodwin of New York Life Investments.
Morgan Stanleys Shalett wrote in his Outlook 2022 note that we are seeing classic reflationary rebalancing in which higher nominal and real rates reflect higher average growth and inflation rates. She also expects yield curves to steepen, profit margins to be squeezed by rising costs, and price-to-earnings ratios to contract in rate-sensitive sectors.
In the United States, we like the themes of reopening and reflation and the beneficiaries of higher bond yields, JPMorgan said in its report on Wednesday. Bank strategists expect the yield on the 10-year T-bill TMUBMUSD10Y,
will rise to 2.25% by the end of next year, according to the report.
Our opinion is that 2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the global pandemic and a return to the normal conditions we had before the COVID-19 epidemic, Marko Kolanovic, chief strategist global markets at JPMorgan, and the global co-head of bank research, Hussein Malik, wrote in the report on Wednesday.
According to Shalett, in many ways 2022 will be a critical year when the imbalances caused by the global pandemic begin to resolve and the business cycle normalizes to extremes.
