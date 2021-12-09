Stock market today: good news on Pfizer vaccine keeps investors optimistic





Wednesday brought with it another positive development regarding the COVID omicron strain, but while that wasn’t enough to generate a third day of aggressive gains, it was enough to keep many plots of the market in positive territory again. This morning, Pfizer (PFE, -0.6%) and BioNTech (BNTX, -3.6%) said early data showed that a regimen of three injections (the original two injections and a booster) of their co-developed vaccine significantly neutralized the omicron strain, compared to two injections alone. Another good sign came from the bond market, which we said on Monday in our free One step forward bulletin worth the close watch this week. “The most positive development to me today is that fixed income markets are finally starting to confirm the equity market rebound as the yield curve begins to steepen,” said Michael Reinking, strategist principal market for the New York Stock Exchange. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. The two-year Treasury yield edged down after hitting recent highs earlier, he said, while the 10-year and 30-year yields each rose. (Remember: a flat yield curve is sometimes seen as an omen of recession.) Gains in Apple (AAPL, + 2.3%) and Meta-platforms (FB, + 2.4%) led the NasdaqComposite 0.6% higher at 15,786, while the S&P 500 Index (+ 0.3% to 4,701) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+ 0.1% to 35,754) also finished modestly in the green. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 Turned 0.8% to end at 2,271.

also rose on tiptoes, adding 0.5% to $ 50,748.90. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.) Point correction (SFIX, -23.9%) was one of Wall Street’s biggest losers today after the online sales company reported profits. In its first fiscal quarter, SFIX reported a loss of 2 cents per share on $ 581 million in revenue, beating analysts’ expectations for a loss per share of 14 cents on $ 571 million in sales. However, the company’s revenue forecast of $ 505 million to $ 520 million for the current quarter is lower than analysts expected $ 585 million. Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic maintained a neutral rating on SFIX in the wake of the results. The only bright spots he sees are that the stock is cheap and expectations are low. Apart from that, he describes the core “Fix” business of the company as “disappointing” and the transition of the new “Freestyle” activity as messy. “Until we see evidence / visibility of fundamental stabilization, we are comfortable avoiding this one,” Nikic wrote in a note.

