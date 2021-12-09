Metals Acquisition Corp. receives notification of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange due to failure to maintain a minimum of 300 public shareholders on an ongoing basis





FORT WORTH, Texas – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Metals Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MTAL.U) (the Company) announced that it had received a notification dated December 2, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) advising the Company that, since the number of public shareholders is less than 300, the Company is not in compliance with section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the Listing Rule). The listing rule requires the company to maintain a minimum of 300 public shareholders on an ongoing basis. The NYSE notification letter specifies that the Company has 45 days (the compliance plan due date) to submit a plan demonstrating how the Company plans to re-comply with the listing rule within 18 months of the listing rule. receipt of the notification. The business plan will be reviewed by the NYSE Listing Operations Committee (the Committee). The Committee will either accept the plan, at which time the Company will be subject to a quarterly review of compliance with this business plan, or the Committee will not accept the business plan and the Company will be subject to suspension and termination procedures. radiation. The Company is working diligently to provide evidence that it has met the minimum of 300 public shareholders within 18 months. About the company The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. While the company’s efforts to identify a business combination opportunity are not limited to any particular industry, it intends to focus on companies in the metals and mining sector, including companies in upstream and downstream, but excluding coal. Forward-looking statements This press release may include forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including concerns the early separate trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants and the pursuit of a first business combination. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend and similar expressions, with respect to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. . These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on the information currently available to the latter. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the initial public offering of the Company. company filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

