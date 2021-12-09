Planet shares begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange





SAN FRANCISCO Planet completed its merger with ad hoc acquisition company dMY Technology Group IV and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 8 under the symbol PL. Shares of San Francisco-based Planet Labs Public Benefit Corp. closed 5% higher at $ 11.35 on the first trading day. With around $ 590 million coming from the merger and private investment in public stocks, Planet is preparing to invest in sales, marketing and software as it seeks to strengthen its revenue and customer base. Planet reported 2021 revenue of $ 113 million for its fiscal year ended Jan. 31 and currently serves around 700 customers. Over time, Planet intends to grow that customer base from 700 to 7,000, 70,000, 7 million, said Robbie Schingler, Planet’s chief strategy officer. SpaceNews. This is the opportunity for the Earth Observation community, not just for Planet. Yet, with around 200 Earth imaging satellites, Planet plays an important role in the Earth observation industry. The company founded in a garage in Cupertino, Calif., In 2010, now employs around 700 people and captures global images of the Earth’s land mass daily. Rather than selling raw images, Planet relies on cloud computing and machine learning to create data products that it sells through subscriptions. Planets’ journey from startup to the initial public offering took about twice as long as its founders expected, Schingler said. Along the way, the now San Francisco-based company acquired BlackBridge, Terra Bella, Boundless Spatial, and VanderSat. By establishing itself as a public benefit corporation, Planet is formally embracing its founders’ vision to work towards a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world, Schingler said. When making important decisions, the board and directors of Planets will take this mission into account, he added. At the same time, Planet intends to benefit financially from it. Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet, estimated that the company has about 1% of the impact it can, both commercially and on the planet, said Schingler. With additional funding and people, Planet can accelerate its efforts to create a more prosperous world, where the global economy works for people and the planet, not the other way around, Schingler said. In addition to selling its own products and services, Planet encourages entrepreneurs to leverage its images and data feeds. There is a huge amount of new opportunities for entrepreneurs to create sensible applications not just for scientists and not just for the intelligence community, but for communities, for countries that do not have their own satellites and for to just about every vertical that exists, Schingler said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/planet-goes-public/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos