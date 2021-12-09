Analysis: Wall St resets after market ‘foam’, but Fed fears loom

A sign indicating Wall Street is visible in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, United States on December 28, 2016. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly / File Photo

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (Reuters) – Investors who have used the recent stock market slump to recover stocks are hoping that the final weeks of the year will bring equity prices back to life, even as concerns about the Omicron variant and a more aggressive Federal Reserve continue to weave.

Two-day hike brought the S&P 500 (.SPX) near record highs and nearly wiped out the index’s over 4% loss following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and a pivot hawkish potential of the Federal Reserve. . Read more

Uncertainties remain over Omicron, although optimism that could cause milder illness has helped boost markets, while next week’s Fed meeting could bring bad news to investors worried the central bank might start normalize monetary policy at a faster pace than expected to tackle the surge. inflation. Read more

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Some investors, however, believe the recent pullback may have tempered a market that had turned frothy after weeks of steady bullish movement, potentially paving the way for more gains until the end of December – typically a strong month for investors. actions. Read more

“Following the pullback, we’ve seen a healthy reset in investor sentiment. And that suggests there is still room for some positive surprises by the end of the year,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, in comments emailed to Reuters.

Extremes in investor sentiment are sometimes seen as potential turning points in the markets, and therefore opportunities to buy or sell stocks.

After a period of calm trading, some indicators of investor sentiment and positioning have shifted to caution during last week’s sell-off.

Among these was the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, which reached 35.32 last week, its highest level since January. The index has eased in recent days and stood near 22 Tuesday night.

Several other options market metrics, including put ratios, volatility futures prices and skewness, have shown that a large number of “foam / decline” left the market during the recent pullback, said Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group in a note.

Meanwhile, the investor decline in market direction reached its highest level of the year in last week’s survey by the American Association of Individual Investors. Deutsche Bank’s measure of investor positioning in equities saw its largest decline since March 2020.

PURCHASE INTEREST

At the same time, the Omicron-fueled pullback has attracted its share of buyers. As stocks fell last week, BofA Securities clients were “big buyers of the downside,” buying $ 6.7 billion in shares on a net basis, the biggest weekly amount since 2017, according to BofA Global Research.

Recent buyers included Baker Avenue Asset Management, which added shares of Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as markets tumbled, said King Lip, chief strategist at Baker. Avenue.

“We actually think Omicron’s situation is likely to be more modest than… the market expected,” Lip said.

Deltec Bank and Trust, a private bank and multi-asset portfolio manager in the Bahamas, also “selectively” added equity positions during the downturn, notably in Devon Energy (DVN.N) and Levi Strauss (LEVI.N) , said Deltec. Director of Investments Hugo Rogers.

“We believe that demand remains very good in terms of economic activity in (US),” Rogers said.

Still, many investors believe there could be more volatility ahead, especially if it looks like a more aggressive Fed will accelerate the decline in its monthly government bond buying program and eventually raise rates. earlier, undermining the attractiveness of stocks and other relatively risky investments. .

On Tuesday evening, investors saw a roughly 60% chance that the Fed will hike its overnight key rate from current levels by May 2022, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program. This compares to about a 24% chance a month ago.

“Given the major policy shift from the Federal Reserve, we believe the suckers will be the ones who don’t take advantage of this rebound to raise funds,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; edited by Richard Pullin

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.