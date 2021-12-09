Analysis: Wall St resets after market ‘foam’, but Fed fears loom

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com
Register
Register
NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (Reuters) – Investors who have used the recent stock market slump to recover stocks are hoping that the final weeks of the year will bring equity prices back to life, even as concerns about the Omicron variant and a more aggressive Federal Reserve continue to weave.
Two-day hike brought the S&P 500 (.SPX) near record highs and nearly wiped out the index’s over 4% loss following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and a pivot hawkish potential of the Federal Reserve. . Read more
Uncertainties remain over Omicron, although optimism that could cause milder illness has helped boost markets, while next week’s Fed meeting could bring bad news to investors worried the central bank might start normalize monetary policy at a faster pace than expected to tackle the surge. inflation. Read more
Register
Some investors, however, believe the recent pullback may have tempered a market that had turned frothy after weeks of steady bullish movement, potentially paving the way for more gains until the end of December – typically a strong month for investors. actions. Read more
“Following the pullback, we’ve seen a healthy reset in investor sentiment. And that suggests there is still room for some positive surprises by the end of the year,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, in comments emailed to Reuters.
Extremes in investor sentiment are sometimes seen as potential turning points in the markets, and therefore opportunities to buy or sell stocks.
After a period of calm trading, some indicators of investor sentiment and positioning have shifted to caution during last week’s sell-off.
Among these was the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, which reached 35.32 last week, its highest level since January. The index has eased in recent days and stood near 22 Tuesday night.
Several other options market metrics, including put ratios, volatility futures prices and skewness, have shown that a large number of “foam / decline” left the market during the recent pullback, said Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group in a note.
Meanwhile, the investor decline in market direction reached its highest level of the year in last week’s survey by the American Association of Individual Investors. Deutsche Bank’s measure of investor positioning in equities saw its largest decline since March 2020.
PURCHASE INTEREST
At the same time, the Omicron-fueled pullback has attracted its share of buyers. As stocks fell last week, BofA Securities clients were “big buyers of the downside,” buying $ 6.7 billion in shares on a net basis, the biggest weekly amount since 2017, according to BofA Global Research.
Recent buyers included Baker Avenue Asset Management, which added shares of Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as markets tumbled, said King Lip, chief strategist at Baker. Avenue.
“We actually think Omicron’s situation is likely to be more modest than… the market expected,” Lip said.
Deltec Bank and Trust, a private bank and multi-asset portfolio manager in the Bahamas, also “selectively” added equity positions during the downturn, notably in Devon Energy (DVN.N) and Levi Strauss (LEVI.N) , said Deltec. Director of Investments Hugo Rogers.
“We believe that demand remains very good in terms of economic activity in (US),” Rogers said.
Still, many investors believe there could be more volatility ahead, especially if it looks like a more aggressive Fed will accelerate the decline in its monthly government bond buying program and eventually raise rates. earlier, undermining the attractiveness of stocks and other relatively risky investments. .
On Tuesday evening, investors saw a roughly 60% chance that the Fed will hike its overnight key rate from current levels by May 2022, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program. This compares to about a 24% chance a month ago.
“Given the major policy shift from the Federal Reserve, we believe the suckers will be the ones who don’t take advantage of this rebound to raise funds,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.
Register
Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; edited by Richard Pullin
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/wall-st-hits-reset-after-market-froth-fed-fears-loom-2021-12-08/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]