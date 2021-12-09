Binance to acquire 18% stake in Singapore-based Hg Exchange





Binance Asia Services, the Singaporean entity of Binance, announced on Wednesday that it is acquiring an 18% stake in Hg Exchange, a private Singapore-based stock exchange. It is not known how much Binance Asia is investing in Hg to acquire the stake. A Binance spokesperson declined to comment on The Block when contacted. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and the expected closing schedule is unknown. Hg Exchange (HGX) is a private stock exchange built on the Zilliqa blockchain, which facilitates the trading of tokenized shares of private companies. HGX is also working on the list of alternative digital assets, including wine, art and real estate, Binance said. “Crypto and traditional financial offerings continue to converge. Through this investment, we seek to work with HGX to improve the product and service offerings supported by blockchain technology, ”said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance Singapore. Teng was chairman of HGX before joining Binance Singapore in August this year, according to a archived version from the HGX website. HGX is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company has a recognized market operator license (RMO) authority. RMO license allow a business to provide token or digital securities exchanges. HGX was founded in 2019 by three Singapore-based financial institutions: PhillipCapital, PrimePartners and Fundnel. Binance buyout of HGX stake comes in the middle reports that the crypto exchange could withdraw its application in Singapore while seeking a global headquarters elsewhere. The Binance spokesperson declined to comment on the information, saying the exchange does not comment on the rumors or speculation. Binance Asia is currently awaiting approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide crypto services in the country. The company, which operates the binance.sg exchange, is currently exempt from license under the Singapore Payment Services Act as its license application is under review. 2021 The Block Crypto, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

