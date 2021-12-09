Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Swings Between Gains and Losses; Clever tests 17,450; Asian Paints, L&T earn 2% each; MapmyIndia’s IPO gets off to a solid start
Benchmarks edged down as investors posted profits after a strong rally in the past two sessions. Larger markets, meanwhile, won, with investors eyeing the inflation data. The IPO market was also buoyant as three issues were launched simultaneously.
CLSA upgrades Ashok Leyland to buy
CLSA improved Ashok Leyland to Buy to outperform and increased the target price to Rs 153 from Rs 145 as the company is well positioned to profit from the recovery in the utility vehicle industry.
Top losers in the early afternoon
Vodafone Idea shares zoom 15%, hitting their highest level in 52 weeks; here’s why
Shares of Vodafone Idea NSE 13.64% (VIL) rose 15% in Thursday’s session after a news report said the company would repay interest to bondholders on time. Vodafone Idea bondholders will receive their interest on time on the December 13 due date, as the company was successful in raising funds for the repayment, according to a news article citing Bankers.
If you’re a business like ITC, your best days are behind you. You can dance as much as you want, but your main activity is tobacco, and no matter where in the world you are, your future is essentially more downhill than uphill.
– Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at the Stern School of Business, New York University
Reliance Capital down 5%
Shares in beleaguered company Reliance Capital fell 5% in early trading on Thursday after the company asked creditors to submit substantiated claims by December 20 after the firm’s insolvency proceedings began.
Venus Remedies Rises 13% on Government PLI Sign
Shares of Venus Remedies climbed 13% in early trading Thursday after the company was chosen for the government’s Production Incentive (PLI) program. The news pushed the company’s certificate up to Rs 529.70 from the previous close of Rs 470. Depending on the program, Venus Remedies may be eligible for incentives for 2022-23 (April-March) and 2027-28.
We love MapmyIndia because of its leadership in digital mapping, strong barriers to entry, strong profitable data, and a consistent technology platform and financial data. The show is valued at 27x 1HFY22 EV / Annualized sales, which, while expensive, is similar to other Indian unicorns. We believe MapmyIndia is well positioned to tap into the high growth digital mapping market. Investors with a high risk appetite can subscribe to Quote Gains, if they desire a one-of-a-kind quote.
– MOFSL
HDFC Retail Research recommends 2 medium-term actions
IPO UPDATE: Shriram Properties IPO Continues Thanks to Strong Retail Push
Top media pack winners
RailTel Corp jumps 5% after winning Rs 211 cr order
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India climbed 5% at the start of trading on Thursday as the company won an order worth Rs 210.77 crore from Ircon International for a series of developments on the Dharam-Banihal section of the Jammu and Kashmir Railway. The certificate peaked at Rs 124.70 from the previous close of Rs 119.15 on the National Stock Exchange.
Brokerage: MapmyIndia
The majority of brokerage firms have suggested investors buy into the issue, due to its high growth potential, conservative valuations, strong customer base, and barrier to entry to the business. While mainstream apps like Google Maps are free, APIs and enterprise solutions are paid services and the company has an advantage due to the accuracy of its maps over its peers, said Reliance Capital. in its IPO note.
MapmyIndia IPO subscribes 22% in 20 minutes
TVS Motor Company announced its new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to further expand its activities in Central America. As part of this association, Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship sales outlets and around 50 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in a progressive manner in Nicaragua and Costa Rica.
Zomato dissolved its subsidiary Zomato Media Private Limited located in Singapore
CLSA said it likes the targeted strategic management adopted during Covid-19 to broaden its canvas and structurally adopt digital. While the initiatives are progressing well and should bear fruit during normality, he reiterated a PURCHASE rating and a target price of Rs 325.
CLSA has upgraded Ashok Leyland to BUY from Outperform as they expect demand for commercial vehicles to pick up. The broker increased his target to Rs 153 from Rs 145 earlier.
Prestige BioPharma Ltd, a Singapore-based company and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., announced Thursday that the two companies have entered into a binding agreement for an exclusive partnership for the supply and commercialization of the first-offered biosimilar Trastuzumab in select countries of the world. ‘Latin America. America and Southeast Asia.
Today, a weekly settlement day, the heightened market volatility of the past few days is expected to continue. The sustained sale of FII had pushed the market into oversold territory, facilitating a sharp rebound when risk picked up globally. Investors can wait and watch now. Wait for volatility to ebb and take a position based on emerging data.
– VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Most active actions on NSE
Sensex erases opening gains, slips into the red
Sea of green
Sensex heat map: best winners and losers when the tick opens
OPENING BELL: Sensex wins 190 points, Nifty exceeds 17,500; M&M wins 3%, Titan 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex adds 180 points, Nifty exceeds 17,500
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Domestic stock markets are expected to continue their gains on Thursday, following the positive signals. Asian peers were mostly higher, while US stocks stabilized slightly higher in overnight trading. Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 71.5 points, or 0.41%, up to 17,556.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Thursday.
Technical view
The accommodative outlook from the central bank outweighed concerns about the Omicron variant. The Nifty Index closed with nearly 2% gains, building on the previous day’s gains.
India Much noise
The fear gauge fell more than 6% to 17.26 on Wednesday from its close at 18.46 on Tuesday.
Asian stocks are trading mostly higher
Asian stocks opened mostly in positive territory, but a few gave up on initial gains, thanks to profit taking, but rebounded quickly from recent rallies in the US and other peers. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.47%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.16%.
Wall Street moves higher
Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday, with all three major indices managing their third consecutive day of gains after test data showed Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine offered some protection against the new Omicron variant. Dow Jones added 0.10% to 35,754.75 S&P 500 gained 0.31% to 4,701.21 Nasdaq rose 0.64% to 15,786.99
The dollar remains soft
The dollar failed to gain ground across most major peers on Thursday as markets saw optimism in early data suggesting the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus may not be so bad feared, even though Britain’s new COVID-19 restrictions hurt the pound dollar The index was pinned at 96 euros gained at $ 1.1338 The pound sat at $ 1.3202 The yen hovered near 113.73 per dollar The yuan appreciated to 6.3453 against the greenback
Oil has extended its gains
Oil prices increased their gains on Thursday, convinced that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would not hamper global growth, even as some governments have stepped up restrictions to stop its rapid spread. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 72.64 a barrel at 0201 GMT. Brent crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 76.04 a barrel.
The REIT sale continued
Net-net, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) turned sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 579.27 crore, according to data available from NSE. DII turned net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,735.5 crore, the data suggests.
Rupee nears two-month low
The Indian rupee fell to an almost two-month low at 75.50 against the US dollar on Wednesday as the RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy move did not thrill participants in the forex market.
10-year bonds
The 10-year Indian bond fell around 0.69% to 6.35 after trading in a range of 6.34 to 6.40 on Wednesday.
Call rates
The weighted average overnight call rate stood at 3.29% on Wednesday, according to RBI data. It has evolved in a range of 2.00 to 3.50%.
