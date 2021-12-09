Saudi stock market soars after billion dollar IPO





Saudi Tadawul Group surged to its trading debut after the exchange raised $ 1 billion, marking the largest IPO since Euronext IPO in 2014. Shares rose as much as 22% on Wednesday on bets that vibrant Middle Eastern stock markets will attract more private company listings and cash from investors around the world. The kingdom’s IPO pipeline is “deeper than ever,” CEO Khalid al Hussan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It will be even better next year,” he said, adding that technology, healthcare and education companies are among the new entrants to the market. Tadawul’s shares were trading up 12% at 117 riyals at 2:12 p.m. in Riyadh. The company priced the IPO at 105 rials, the top of an indicative range, after attracting 458 billion riyals ($ 122 billion) in orders from investors. The IPO, the kingdom’s second largest this year after ACWA Power International’s $ 1.2 billion IPO in October, comes as Middle Eastern countries step up efforts to sell shares of private companies and increase the liquidity of their stock markets. Saudi Arabia has been the leader in the region, with listings for ACWA Power’s and Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet services unit – both attracting overwhelming demand from investors and increasing the daily limit first. trading day. Abu Dhabi has also seen an IPO boom, while Dubai has announced plans to list a dozen state-owned companies. The Saudi benchmark index was in tears this year, extending its gains from 2021 to 37% in October. But recently it slashed its lead as the emergence of the omicron variant strained global investor sentiment. Across the globe, early share sales have exploded thanks to abundant liquidity and vibrant stock markets, raising a record $ 616 billion so far this year, although cracks have started to appear in recent months. as inflationary pressures weigh on equities. Tadawul’s IPO has been slated for at least 2016 when it hired HSBC Holdings Plc as an advisor. He suspended the offer while the exchange went through a process of improving access for foreign investors, then organized Aramco’s 2019 listing, the world’s largest on record. The process resumed earlier this year and Tadawul replaced HSBC with Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SNB Capital as financial advisers and global coordinators.

