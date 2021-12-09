Stock market: Asian markets are mixed as investors wait for US inflation





BEIJING – Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors waited for US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s decision to decide when to reverse the economic stimulus. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul have made progress. Tokyo and Sydney declined. Wall Street rose for a third day on Wednesday as anxiety over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus eased. Traders have been eagerly awaiting Friday’s US consumer inflation report in November on whether the Federal Reserve will feel more pressure to cool prices by reversing stimulus measures that are pushing stock prices up. Fed officials are meeting next week for the last time in 2021. They said earlier they were ready to act if necessary after inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2% in October . “Reading inflation on Friday will undoubtedly be a priority for Fed officials,” StoneX Financial’s Matt Weller said in a report. The overall figure is expected to ‘rise even more.’ China said on Thursday that inflation in prices paid by factories for components and raw materials eased in November from the previous month’s high in 25 years. This is viewed by traders as a possible guide to US inflation due to China’s role as a global manufacturing center. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,676.71 after producer price inflation slowed to 12.9% a year earlier, from 13.5% in October, due to falling prices of coal and metals. This gives China’s central bank leeway to support economic growth with easier credit if needed. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.3% to 28,779.66 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 1% to 24,225.09. Kospi in Seoul gained 0.5% to 3,016.10 while S & P-ASX in Sydney lost 0.2% to 7,394.60. India’s Sensex index opened down 0.2% to 58,515.65. New Zealand and Bangkok fell while Singapore and Jakarta gained. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,701.21. It is up 25.2% over the year. Some 62% of stocks in the index gained. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 35,754.75. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.6% to 15,786.99. Markets have slipped over the previous two weeks amid concerns about inflation and the Omicron variant. Shares stabilized after White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on Monday said early signs suggest it may be less dangerous than the previous delta variant. Airlines and cruise lines have gained in sign that investors think travel restrictions are less likely. Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 8.2% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain. United Airlines was up 4.2%. Apple rose 2.3% while other big tech companies fell. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.9% and rival Intel closed 1.6% lower. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 71 cents to US $ 73.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 31 cents on Wednesday to $ 72.36. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, gained 62 cents to $ 76.44 a barrel in London. It rose 38 cents to $ 75.82 the previous session. The dollar fell to 113.62 yen from 113.67 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $ 1.1333 from $ 1.1349.

