Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange: Week Six

The Detroit Red Wings are 1-1 since last trading, as the winning streak finally came to an end in Wednesday’s loss to the Predators.

With just two games, the sample size isn’t too large for this week’s stock iteration, but there were still plenty of storylines to follow. Let’s see which tends to rise, fall and stay stable.

Upward trend

Moritz Seider

Seider was Detroit’s top rookie this week. He scored his second overtime goal of the season against the New York Islanders, tearing a rocket with a receiving shot to secure the victory. He also scored an assist against the Predators.

Red Wings fans breathed a sigh of relief when the team’s account tweeted a video of Seider skating during morning practice. Not only is he one of Detroit’s best players right now, but he’s in a position that’s starting to get pretty slim on the roster. Losing Seider would be a devastating blow to the blue line.

Seider is one of the most important pieces on the list right now, and every week it only reinforces that notion. The young defender’s stock is sort of still on the rise.

Philippe hronek

Hronek is another defender with a booming stock. He’s rebounding from a mediocre year, seemingly rejuvenated by a different role and a new teammate (Nick Leddy). The young defender seems comfortable in his role as a top four defender; He’s one of the most consistent defenders on the roster, and he has a good combination of slight attacking potential (second most points among team defenders) and strong defensive skills.

Hronek scored a goal against the Islanders, his second of the season. And no, it wasn’t on an empty net. It’s nice to see Fil awarded with one, as it reflects the solid breadth of play he has.

Downward trend

Danny DeKeyser

DeKeyser made his COVID protocol comeback against the Predators on Wednesday night, and boy, was that a tough get-back to basics. It’s unfortunate given the circumstances, but DeKeyser looks like a shell of himself on ice. He’s a bit slow and doesn’t seem out of place on the list, especially when paired with Seider.

DeKeyser’s stock is already pretty low, but it fell further after the loss to Nashville. It’s going to be a tough few weeks if injuries / COVID keep Danny in the top-pair.

Defensive depth

I’m going to cheat here and pick a team issue instead of an individual player. Detroit’s defensive lineup was particularly evident in the loss to the Predators, as players like Dan Renouf and DeKeyser struggled to fill defensive gaps. Marc Staal is on COVID protocol, Gustav Lindstrom is injured and Troy Stecher is still injured. The next few weeks are going to be tough for the backend, especially given the quality of the competition ahead.

Keep stable

Lucas raymond

Raymond didn’t quite find his way to the scoresheet against the Islanders and Preds. However, that wasn’t necessarily because of bad play, as he was still one of the best forwards on the ice on both nights (on Saturday he looked a bit invisible, but so was the whole attack. – Detroit only managed 16 shots on goal). Raymond hasn’t done anything amazing this week, but he still leads the team in points and his stock is still strong.

Pie Suter

After a poor start to the season, Suter has been really solid at the center of Detroit’s second line. He had two assists in both games, and he now has more points than his two teammates (Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri). Suter hasn’t been a world champion or anything special, but he fulfills his role as a competent mid-six center.