Stock market earns 0.99% on buying interest in MTN, Ecobank, others





By Dipo Olowookere The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited maintained its positive momentum on Wednesday thanks to interest in buying from MTN Nigeria, Ecobank, Honeywell Flour, Dangote Sugar and others. Favoritism enjoyed by these stocks and 16 others drove the 0.99% growth imprinted by the trading platform yesterday, bolstering investor confidence in the market, which recorded a series of losses last week. As a result, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 416.24 points to 42,435.16 points from 42,018.92 points, while the market capitalization increased by 218 billion naira to 22.143 billion naira against 21.925 billion naira. Yesterday, Livingtrust Mortgage Bank topped the list of winners, as its value jumped 9.09% to 96kobo, followed by Meyer, which rose 7.69% to 28kobo. Axa Mansard appreciated 7.25% at 2.22 N, Dangote Sugar rose 6.67% at 16.00 N, while Honeywell Flour rose 6.51% to trade at 3, 60 N. At the top of the losing chart during the trading session was Cutix due to the 9.69% loss he recorded, closing at 2.61 N. Royal Exchange fell 8.06% to 57kobo, Mutual Benefits depreciated 7.69% to 24kobo, Sovereign Trust Insurance fell 4.17% to 23kobo, while NAHCO fell by 2, 51% at 3.50 N. Business post reports that, unlike the previous session, all five key sectors of the market closed higher, with banking, energy, insurance, consumer goods and industrial goods counters ending up 1.83% , 1.14%, 0.62%, 0.41%. and 0.10% respectively. The recent heavy deals in FBN Holdings continued on Thursday and it may be related to the silent struggle for leadership between two billionaires who are vying to take over board politics. Company traded 411.9 million shares worth 5.0 billion naira, Sterling Bank traded 64.4 million shares worth 95.9 million naira, GTCO traded 20 , 7 million shares worth 501.4 million naira, UBA sold 14.7 million shares for 116.0 million naira, while Access Bank traded 12.3 million shares valued to 110.6 million naira. In total, a total of 649.8 million shares worth 7.2 billion naira traded hands in 3,757 deals yesterday, compared to 639.4 million shares worth 6.6 billion. billion naira traded in 4,564 deals on Tuesday. This showed that the volume and value of transactions appreciated by 1.61 percent and 8.71 percent respectively, while the number of transactions depreciated by 17.68 percent. Like that: As Loading… Related

