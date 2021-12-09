LG Energy Solution plans to go public in January





LG Energy Solution expects to complete its planned initial public offering in South Korea in January 2022. The battery maker plans to offer 42.5 million shares at a price of between 257,000 and 300,000 won each, according to a filing. regulatory. LGES split from LG Chem about a year ago, and the battery maker’s IPO plans were announced in June. The regulatory file now also indicates the planned size: a share will cost the equivalent between 193 and 225 euros, which would translate into a volume of 9.56 billion euros with the maximum target range. Even at the lower end of the range, LGES would be South Korea’s largest IPO, according to Reuters, overtaking Samsung Life Insurances. The Samsung division raised 4.3 billion during its IPO in 2010. For LGES, the bottom of the range would correspond to a volume of 8.2 billion euros. Of the 42.5 million share certificates, 34 million will be newly placed on the stock exchange. In addition, parent company LG Chem has announced that it will place 8.5 million of its LGES shares on the stock exchange in the same price range. After the IPO, LGES could have a market capitalization equivalent to 52.5 billion euros. Considering CATL’s market capitalization (around € 220 billion), early analysts said Reuters that the stock was undervalued. “It’s too cheap,” said Rho Woo-ho, an analyst at Meritz Securities, for example. The exact price will not be fixed until January. “With this IPO, we are responding preemptively to the demand from the lithium-ion battery market, which is expected to grow rapidly,” said Kwon Young Soo, CEO of LGES. LGES intends to invest the proceeds in further growth and extension of its production capacities. LGES supplies among others the Chinese Gigafactory of Tesla, General Motors, but also the South Korean manufacturer Hyundai. reuters.com,koreaherald.com

