Roku shares rise nearly 20% after signing YouTube deal





Top line Roku shares jumped nearly 20% on Wednesday after the company announced it had reached a new long-term deal with Google to keep YouTube on its streaming platform, avoiding a looming deadline and ending months of disorderly negotiations. The new deal is a big victory for Roku, ending months of tense negotiations.

Jenny Kane / ASSOCIATE PRESS

Highlights Roku video streaming service announcement On Wednesday it had struck a new multi-year deal with Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its platform, though neither company disclosed details of the deal. Rokus stock rose more than 18% to around $ 257 a share as investors cheered on the good news, although stocks are still down overall in 2021. The new deal avoids a potential YouTube outage, with the previous deal slated to expire this month and allows more than 56 million active Rokus customers to continue watching Google’s service without any disruption. Latest development is a big win for Roku after months of fighting with Google: the company repeatedly warned earlier this year that a deal may not be found, with Google removing its YouTubeTV app from the platform for more. five months in the midst of tense negotiations. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Additionally, Roku alleged that Google was making anti-competitive claims, a fact Google has publicly denied, and the dispute even caught the attention of Congress in October. Losing YouTube and YouTube TV would have been a big blow to Roku as it seeks to retain customers ahead of the holiday season, with competitors like Apple and Amazon both offering YouTube on their respective streaming platforms. Crucial quote: As of today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV, Roku said in a declaration. This agreement represents a positive development for our joint customers, making YouTube and YouTube TV available to all streamers on the Roku platform. Key context: With competition between streaming platforms more intense than ever, the long-term nature of the deal with Google is a big advantage for Roku. The business initially received a big boost from home customers during pandemic lockdowns last year. Rokus stock collapsed in 2020 as the market rebounded from a low point in March, with shares rising more than 100%. However, this year has been a different story: Pandemic stocks have struggled recently amid the ongoing economic recovery, with investors turning their attention to travel-related stocks like cruises and airlines. Roku shares are down 19% so far in 2021. Large number: $ 5.3 billion That’s what Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood is worth, according to Forbes estimates. His fortune is down from nearly $ 7 billion a year ago. Further reading: Is the era of home equity over? Here’s why Zoom, Peloton and others collapsed in 2021 (Forbes)

