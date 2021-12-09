Starbucks workers finish voting on unionizationExBulletin



Carolyn Thompson / AP

Starbucks workers in New York are deciding whether they want to join a union, a move that would be unprecedented in company-owned stores in the United States.

More than 80 baristas and team leaders from three stores around Buffalo voted by mail on whether to join Workers United, affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. The election ends Wednesday, and the result is expected Thursday afternoon.

To date, no Starbucks company-run establishment in the United States has unionized. The company rejected attempts to organize by New York City and Philadelphia cream. Last year, workers at a store in Canada formed a union, negotiating their first contract with the coffee chain this summer.

The Starbucks union push is one of the most high-profile cases to unfold in a historic year for the job. For months, retail and restaurant workers quit at an all-time high; companies fought for people in a busy buying year, raising wages faster than they have in years. A wave of union campaigns and strikes swept through factories, healthcare, technology and other sectors.

Unionization has long seemed elusive for Starbucks staff, said Lexi Rizzo, one of the Buffalo area workers. “With the pandemic, with all the labor shortages across the country, it was finally the perfect storm,” said Rizzo, “where for once we were no longer disposable as employees of Restoration”.

Workers face difficult difficulties. Restaurants are among the less unionized companies in the United States. And while labor activity has increased in recent months, it has also seen searing defeats. Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama rejected unionization in April, though they could vote after a federal review found Amazon’s tactics tainted the election.

At Starbucks, the three Buffalo stores are among the 8,953 US stores operated by the company. They are only a tiny fraction, but beside them are now three Additional Buffalo area stores and one in Arizona who are also pushing for union elections.

“It would be a huge victory for workers if even one of Buffalo’s Starbucks stores managed to organize themselves,” said Rebecca Givan, professor of social studies at Rutgers University, who argues it would open a door previously. closed. “We will probably see a lot more organizing campaigns. Not all of them will be successful, but workers will start to see that there is a way and that they can be successful.”

Pro-union workers at Starbucks say they want better staffing, better training and better pay, including regular pay increases for workers who stay with the company for years.

Days before federal officials decided on the union vote, Starbucks announced it would increase its starting wage to $ 15 an hour and raise wages for staff employed for more than two and five years, and make changes to its training and its schedules.

Buffalo workers have accused Starbucks of breaking the law by interfering with their union organization. Last month, they filed a federal labor charge, claiming that the channel “was engaging in a campaign of threats, intimidation, surveillance” and other illegal activities in response to their efforts to organize.

Starbucks has denied the allegations and said it complies with all laws and guidelines when it comes to organizing work. The company fought union pressure, saying it supported workers’ right to organize but that unionization was not necessary.

In recent weeks, business executives have taken to area stores, including the legendary former Starbucks CEO. Howard Schultz, who addressed the New York staff in a speech and letter.

“No partner has ever needed a representative to seek out things that we all have as partners at Starbucks,” Schultz wrote last month. “And I am saddened and worried to hear that someone thinks this is necessary now.”

In his speech, Schultz admitted that a few weeks earlier he had learned “things that I had never heard before about the condition of some stores,” adding that he had promised all issues would be resolved as soon as possible.

Starbucks also argued that the region’s 20 stores should be required to vote in an election, forming a single bargaining unit. Federal labor officials have disagree several times, refusing to delay the election or the vote count on the question.

In a Tuesday addresssaid CEO Kevin Johnson, because workers can work shifts in different stores, all staff in the region should vote on unionization and not just three individual stores. The National Labor Relations Board found each store to be fairly autonomous and held three individual union elections.

