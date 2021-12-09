Starbucks faces key union organizing vote





Starbucks has 235,000 employees in nearly 9,000 US stores. None is currently a member of a union. But employees at three sites in Buffalo worked to organize a union, named Starbucks Workers United, an independent branch of the Service Employees International Union.

Besides seeking better pay, union supporters argue that organizing the workforce is the only way to make their voices heard about how their stores are run and to earn better wages for workers. long-time colleagues, who often earn little more than new hires.

Starbucks says it offers many benefits that others in the industry don’t, including health care coverage for part-time workers and tuition reimbursement. Starbucks has implemented two pay raises in the past 18 months. The coffeehouse chain says its average wage is over $ 12 an hour, and more than half of its U.S. employees earn more than $ 15 an hour. The company claims to have the best retention rate in the industry.

Even though Buffalo’s vote represents just 100 employees, Starbucks takes the organizational effort very seriously, inundating West New York with senior executives, including former CEO Howard Schultz. The company fears that the organizational effort will spur others elsewhere. Employees at a Starbucks in Mesa, Arizona, as well as at three other Buffalo locations, also filed a request to begin the process of organizing a vote there.

In a recent deposit with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in a section where Starbucks lists the risks to the business, the chain said that “if a significant portion of our employees became unionized, our labor costs could increase and our business could be adversely affected by other requirements. and expectations that could increase our costs, change the culture of our employees, decrease our flexibility and disrupt our operations. “ But Starbucks is also worried about how its efforts to defeat the union could damage its reputation. “Our responses to any organizing effort could have a negative impact on the perception of our brand and have negative effects on our activities, including on our financial results”, warned Starbucks in the same file. Buffalo Starbucks union supporters, many in their 20s, complained about the mandatory meetings employees attended with senior executives, arguing it was a form of intimidation. The company said it was just trying to make its point that the best way to improve working conditions is not to have a union acting between employees, whom Starbucks calls “partners” and management. Starbucks “is always listening to improve the partner experience and to treat each other with respect and dignity.” And while we’re never perfect, together we’ll create our best way forward, ”CEO Kevin Johnson said in a message to staff this week. Starbucks argued that the vote should take place among workers at 20 Buffalo stores, not just the three the union is trying to organize in. The company said it was because workers often move between stores, but the union said the argument was an effort to dilute the vote in stores where it has the most support for organizing. “If we had asked for a vote for the whole district, they would say the vote should be the whole state. If we asked for a vote for the whole state, they would say the vote should be the whole nation, ”said Richard Bensinger, a Starbucks Workers United organizer and former national director of the AFL-CIO organization. The National Labor Relations Board, which is holding the election, has ruled that voting should only take place at all three stores, but Starbucks is appealing the decision. It is possible that the appeal could prevent the counting of the votes on Thursday and that the ballots could be impounded while the appeal is being considered, but so far those appeals have failed. Assuming the process goes as planned, the countdown is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

