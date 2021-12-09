Buffalo Starbucks workers vote for union in 1 store

Several workers who support the union have said they find the presence of these officials intimidating and, at times, surreal. They also complained that Starbucks had temporarily closed some stores in the area, which they found disruptive, and said Starbucks over-hired at least one of the three stores that held elections. . Workers said this diluted support for organizing in the store.

Former National Labor Relations Board officials have said the company’s actions could be interpreted as undermining the laboratory conditions that are supposed to prevail in union elections and could serve as grounds for rejecting the results. A regional director of the labor council recently called off a union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama for similar reasons.

Former labor council officials also said that packing a store by hiring or transferring additional workers there could be considered illegal if the additional workers did not appear to serve a legitimate business purpose and were likely to oppose the union. .

Starbucks said it sent officials out of town and temporarily closed stores to help resolve staffing and training issues and to renovate stores to make them more efficient. The company said it had added staff to deal with an increase in the number of workers calling in sick and had taken such steps across the country since the spring when coronavirus infection rates spiked. dropped and the stores got busier.

Rossann Williams, the president of North America, said in an interview from Buffalo on Wednesday that she didn’t think the lead-up to the vote was particularly controversial and that she spent much of her time there. down this fall to listening to employees (partners, in the words of the company) and addressing the conditions that the partners had reported.

The company said it did not believe any of its actions would prompt the labor council to overturn the election results.

Starbucks also argued that workers at its roughly 20 Buffalo-area stores should vote together in a single election, rather than in the separate elections ordered by the labor council in late October. The company said allowing individual stores to decide to unionize was problematic because employees could work in multiple locations and because stores were largely run as a group. A single, larger election generally favors the employer.