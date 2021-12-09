Business
The best tax advice before the end of the year
The end of the year is here, which means tax season is just around the corner. And as taxes become more complicated during the pandemic with new exemptions and deductions, it’s more important than ever to be ahead of the curve.
To select interviewed Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax officer, Mark Steber, on what Americans should do now to close their tax year, in order to have a simple and efficient tax return for the year 2021.
5 things to do before the end of the year
1. Start early
Steber insists on the importance of starting early, especially as this tax season is proving more complicated than ever with new additions to the tax code like child tax credits, the return of the minimum required distribution retirement accounts; and accounting for economic stimulus payments.
And Steber reiterated that this emergency applies to everyone. “The stakes have never been higher when it comes to Americans having a successful tax season,” he said.
Starting early doesn’t mean waiting for the calendar to move to 2022, either, as you can create a plan before the end of the current tax year. This means creating a checklist of any W2, 1099, Schedule K-1 and any other documents related to the income you receive from labor or investment. Many of these documents will be sent in early 2022, for the previous year.
But before you mail them, make a list of expected income documents. Forgetting any of these documents and not including it in your return could result in an unwanted audit by the IRS.
2. Estimate what your tax owed / refund will look like.
Taxes can be a difficult puzzle to solve, leaving many Americans unsure of what to expect when they file their return. According to the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, 32% of respondents said they were unsure whether they would receive a refund or owe money.
Steber told Select Americans should estimate what they might expect when they file their taxes. By doing this, you can begin to plan what you will do with your refund money or how you will pay your tax bill.
There are several automated tax calculators available for free online that can give you a rough idea of your tax bill or refund. However, this should not be taken as a final figure or used in place of a certified tax professional.
Here are some reputable calculators you can use:
3. If you are investing, consider selling your losing stocks.
2021 was the year of memes stocks, where retail investors raced to crazy stocks whose prices skyrocketed in the span of a few days. From there, millions of Americans took an interest in the stock market and began to regularly buy and sell stocks on popular apps like Robin Hood. As much pleasure as some people had with this and in some cases made real money, there are tax implications that flow from it.
Let’s say you bought a Tesla stock on January 8 of this year for $ 880 and sold it on November 8 for $ 1,162. Although this is a solid profit of $ 282, you will have to pay short term capital gains on that number because you have held the stock for less than a year. However, if you have stocks that you are losing money on, you can sell those stocks and capture losses to offset the income you earned on Tesla. This is also known as the “harvest of tax losses”.
This means that you are intentionally selling assets for a loss, in order to make up for any gains you have made elsewhere. So, in the eyes of the IRS, you could break even or make less profit than you initially expected. This strategy can help you reduce your tax burden, even if there are limits how much you can write off with this strategy.
Steber’s suggests that all investors take this strategy into consideration, even if you are buying cryptocurrency. But as in the first step mentioned above: Keep good records of your business activity because the IRS will know your profits and be sure to collect them.
At the end of the year, your brokerage firm should send you a list of your transactions, including your profits and losses.
4. Fill your tax-efficient retirement accounts
If you’re investing in a 401k or Health Savings Account (HSA), do your best to fill those accounts to their limits before the end of the year to defer taxes or get a tax deduction.
With a 401k, your dollars are pre-tax, which means your taxable income for 2021 will be lower the more money you invest in it. However, since a 401k is an employer sponsored account, be sure to check with your company’s human resources department to see if you can put a few extra dollars in your account before the end of the year to reduce. your tax payable.
Additionally, if you have a High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP), you can sign up for an HSA through your employer or open one yourself. If your employer offers one, you can set aside pre-tax money for health care expenses. If your employer doesn’t offer one, you can open one yourself and all the money you set aside will qualify you for a tax deduction.
Your HSA is a great way to avoid taxes, legally
- A Health Savings Account (HSA) is also known as a Triple Tax Advantage Account because there are three levels of savings. First of all, you can save money tax free or get tax deduction. Second, if you invest your HSA balance, all earnings are tax-free if you decide to sell investments to pay for health-related expenses. Third, if you keep this money for up to age 65, you can make withdrawals without penalty. However, non-qualifying withdrawals will still be taxable as ordinary income.
When filling out your retirement accounts, keep IRA accounts, including traditional and Roth IRAs, in mind. Each of these accounts has different tax advantages, where traditional IRAs will give you immediate tax deductions, while a Roth IRA gives you tax-free gains that cannot be collected until you are 59 and a half years old. However, it is important to refuel until Tax Day (April 15) of the following year to maximize your contributions.
5. Consider donating to charity for tax benefits
While you are collecting your tax documents, if you realize that you haven’t donated to your favorite charity, you still have time.
If you donate to a verified nonprofit, such as a 501 (c) (3), you can deduct that donation from your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). However, given that about 90% of Americans take the standard deduction on their taxes, it doesn’t make much of a difference. But there is a notable change for the 2021 tax year.
If you choose to benefit from the standard deduction, you can also deduct an additional $ 300 (for those filing a single or married record separately) or $ 600 (for those filing as married married couples) on eligible donations.
If you decide to donate, be sure to get the donation documentation for your tax return.
Pro tip
You can maximize this deduction and earn a welcome credit card bonus along the way. Many nonprofits accept credit card donations, and if your nonprofit of choice doesn’t, consider using a bill payment service like Plastics.
Bonus: Find a reputable CPA
There is an abundance of do-it-yourself tax software options available to consumers like TurboTax and QuickBooks, and also for small businesses. And you might think your tax return is simple, but Steber reminds us how important it is to have a professional because in his eyes “no tax return is that simple”.
He strongly believes that a professional tax professional is worth the investment, and he even asks another tax professional to review his own tax returns. “A [mistake] can cost you thousands of dollars, ”he said.
When looking for a tax professional, keep these points in mind:
- View online reviews from local CPAs.
- If you are faced with a specific tax situation (inheritance, sale of a business, death in the family, move, etc.), find out more about finding a CPA specializing in these areas.
- Beware of “hucksters” who promise you a guaranteed tax refund.
- Ask for an exact price for their services when you shop.
At the end of the line
There are two guaranteed things in life: death and taxes. While organizing and preparing your taxes is likely low on the fun scale, it is a key part of your financial well-being and your future. And with a little effort, you can easily reap the rewards of a concise tax plan.
Plus, by planning your tax return in advance, you can begin to budget for 2022, including how much you will receive for your return or how much you owe.
