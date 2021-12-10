Stock market today: S&P 500 tumbles, tech stocks take a hit

Text size





Shares mostly closed lower on Thursday as the UK implemented new Covid-19 restrictions due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Additionally, news of the European Central Bank’s tightening monetary policy hasn’t really helped the markets either.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

was essentially stable, down only 0.06% to 35,754.69. While the Dow Jones remained near the breakeven point, many economically sensitive sectors, such as industrials and materials, fell.

the



S&P 500

fell 0.7%, while heavy technology



Nasdaq composite

fell 1.7%.

UK implements new Covid restrictions, including a telework mandate and new mask guidelines.

More cyclical stocks have fallen widely alongside uncertainties about how Covid will play out given new restrictions implemented in the UK, wrote Louis Navellier, founder of Navellier & Associates.

Overall, the stock market is taking a break from its recent big run. The S&P 500 has risen more than 2% since December 1, when it bottomed out after a recent pullback.

After a three-day rally, investors appear to be taking a break, wrote JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

A factor weighing on tech stocks on Thursday was a Reuters report that the The ECB is expected to reduce its monthly purchases of long-term bonds soon of a significant amount. In general, higher bond yields, a likely result of lower bond purchases by the ECB and Federal Reserve, are negative for the valuations of tech companies, which rely heavily on an expected stream of earnings particularly at long term.

And technological valuations certainly have room to decline. The Nasdaq’s aggregate multiple over the following year of earnings per share estimates is about 32 times, according to FactSet. It was hovering about 25 times just before the pandemic, when bond yields were higher and the Federal Reserve was not aggressively pumping liquidity into the financial market.

On the economic data front Thursday, initial jobless claims in the United States fell to 184,000 last week, better than expected 211,000 and an improvement over results from previous weeks.

Traders are awaiting US inflation data, which will be released on Friday, which could force the Fed to withdraw monetary support from markets and the economy more quickly.

The jobless claims result is already showing inflationary signals. Companies retain workers by raising wages, wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Mike Loewengart, Managing Director of Investment Strategy at ETrade, agrees.

As full employment seemingly becomes a reality, the Fed will be forced to focus more on containing inflation, which is undoubtedly a constant concern of investors, he wrote.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index increased by 1%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index fell 0.1%.

Oil prices were also taking a break. West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell over 2% to just over $ 70 a barrel.

Here are five stocks in motion Thursday:





CVS Health



The stock (CVS) gained 4.5% after the company raised its full-year earnings per share forecast to at least $ 8, from a previous forecast of between $ 7.90 and $ 8. The company is also increasing its annual dividend from $ 2.20 to $ 2.20 and will execute a $ 10 billion share buyback program.





Yum! Brands



The stock (YUM) rose 1% after being overweight Neutral at Atlantic Equities.





Twilio



The stock (TWLO) fell 2.4% even after being overweight Equal Weight at Barclays.





Amazon

.

com (AMZN) was fine of 1.13 billion ($ 1.28 billion) by the Italian competition authority for alleged abuse of dominant market position, in one of the biggest sanctions ever imposed on an American tech giant by a European watchdog. The US online retailer has said it will appeal the decision. Amazon stock fell 1.1%.

Meme-stock darling





GameStop



(GME) fell 10% after reporting increasing losses in the last quarter and refusing to provide formal financial targets.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected] and Pierre Brianon at [email protected]