Ford suspends waitlist for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to demand, CEO told Cramer





(To join the “CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer”, subscribe here.) Ford CEO Jim Farley said on Thursday that interest in the automaker’s soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup is so great that he’s had to stop taking reservations. “We’re completely oversubscribed with our battery-electric vehicles, Lightning in particular,” Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, “CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer’s Game Plan for 2022”. “We had to stop the bookings that we received in such large numbers,” added Farley. “We stopped at 200,000, and those are orders. Hard orders.” Farley said Ford, a core stake in Cramer’s charitable trust, was increasing its total production capacity to “70,000 or 80,000 units” for the Lightning, the all-electric version of the best-selling F-Series pickup truck. in the United States for decades. Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley poses next to the newly unveiled electric F-150 Lightning outside their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021. Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images “We will try to double that,” he said. “We’ve done that in the past. Don’t bet against Ford when we need to increase capacity. That’s what we do.” The Lightning is expected to hit dealerships by mid-2022. Cramer has touted Farley’s ability to effect a turnaround at Ford since Farley was promoted from chief operating officer to the most senior position, effective October 1, 2020. The stock has skyrocketed since then, winning nearly 200% to Wednesday’s closing price $ 19.81. “We started recommending Ford Motor to ‘Mad Money’ viewers in October of last year. The stock was trading at seven dollars and is changing,” Cramer recalled on Thursday’s special. “A little over a month later, we took our own advice and bought it for the charitable trust.” CNBC viewers saw Cramer talk about Farley and how he hopes to beat Tesla and Elon Musk in electric vehicles. Cramer tried to convince Farley to call Musk. Ford’s CEO hasn’t taken the bait most of the time. Farley said: “I’m a race car driver. Second place is the first loser.” He added, in a veiled reference to Musk, “I can’t keep up with the other runners. All I know is that there is a finish line and we are motivated to make it there.” In an interview with Automotive News last month, he said he plans to increase electric vehicle production capacity to 600,000 units worldwide by 2023. He expects Ford to be the second-largest electric vehicle maker, probably behind Tesla but possibly General Motors, which plans to sell 1 million electric vehicles worldwide by 2025. Farley ran into a bunch of other burning issues as well. We would love to hear from you on the CNBC Investing Club event. Please complete this survey here. The CNBC Investing Club is now the official headquarters of my charity. This is the place where you can see every move we make for the portfolio and get my market snapshot before anyone else. The Charitable Trust and my writings are no longer affiliated with Action Alerts Plus in any way. As a CNBC Investing Club Subscriber with Jim Cramer, you will receive a Trade Alert before Jim completes a trade. Typically, Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust portfolio. If the trade alert is sent before the trade, Jim waits 5 minutes after the market opens before executing the trade. If the trade alert is issued less than 45 minutes during the trading day, Jim executes the trade 5 minutes before the market closes. If Jim has mentioned a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. See here for investment disclaimer. Disclosure: Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long F and AMZN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/09/ford-stops-reservations-for-f-150-lightning-electric-pickup-because-of-demand-ceo-tells-cramer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos