Business
Stock futures rise as investors wait for inflation data
Equity futures opened higher Thursday night as investors awaited a key inflation report ahead of the Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the year next week.
S&P 500 contracts won. Earlier, the blue chip index closed the regular session in the red after three straight days of gains, with concerns over Omicron starting to ease as new developments suggested the variant. may not cause infections as severe as previously feared. The Nasdaq fell 1.7% on the usual trading day, but was still on track for a weekly return of nearly 2.9% after posting strong gains earlier this week.
Investors are expected to receive the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Labor Department on Friday, which is expected to post another high multi-decade inflation rate for November. Consensus economists expect the CPI to rise 6.8% in November from a year ago, the fastest annual rate since the 1980s. And even excluding food prices and energy more volatile, the core CPI likely rose 4.9% from a year ago, the fastest rate in about three decades.
“We think inflation is still going to be pretty broad when we see tomorrow’s report,” Luke Tilley, chief economist for the Wilmington Trust, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “But what we’re looking for is a deceleration as we move forward through 2022.”
“That’s not to say prices are going to go down, it’s just a question of, will they go up as much in 2022 as they are in 2021 without the kind of fiscal stimulus we’ve had this year? And we don’t. think it’s going to happen, because it won’t be as much of a boost on the demand side, ”he added.“ And then on the supply side, we’re looking for an improvement in the labor market, more people returning to work, and of course delivery and ports to improve. ”
Other recent data has further underscored the current tension on the supply side of the economy. Weekly jobless claims in the United States plunged more than expected to hit the lowest level since 1969 last week, even coming below pre-pandemic levels. And Over 11 million job vacancies in the United States for the second time only in October.
“Wage increases are probably on the agenda for next year. It’s part of the widening inflationary pressures that we’ve already started to see in some of this CPI data,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist of Principal Global Investors, at Yahoo Finance. Live on Thursday. “But I have to say we’re not that worried because we’re starting to see other parts of the inflation picture really starting to fade. So at the end of next year, 12 months from now. , we don’t expect some sort of 6-7% CPI that we might see tomorrow. We think more about the 3% level for 12 months. ”
Given the backdrop of high inflation, Federal Reserve officials have adopted a more hawkish rhetoric about the way forward for monetary policy. Some experts have suggested that more turnover could occur in US stock markets below the surface as investors heed expectations of a tighter Fed policy to curb inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to hold its final two-day meeting on monetary policy making of the year next week.
“If we go back to most of the second half of 2020 and for much of this year, the risk-out, risk-free pendulum in the market was really happening just below the index surface, of the S&P. 500 which means when there was a rally in risk it was value and cyclics, “Craig Fehr, director and head of investment strategy for Edward Jones, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “And when there was no risk and the risk appetite waned, it was technology that was the safe haven.”
“What we are seeing now is a transition, especially as the Fed is signaling a withdrawal of some of this excess liquidity and these stimulus measures that have been in place for some time,” he said. -he adds. “The market is not going to run up directly against high valuations, maybe tech names like it has over the last year and a half. I think we’re going to see more discernment.”
6:25 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open higher
Here are the main movements on the markets at the end of Thursday’s session:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +6.5 points (+ 0.14%), at 4,673.50
Dow Futures (YM = F): +34 points (+ 0.1%), at 35,787.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +25.25 points (+ 0.16%) to 16,174.00
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter
