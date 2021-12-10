What We Know So Far – NBC Chicago

Eligibility for booster injections expands as COVID omicron variant spreads in the United States

But with some groundbreaking cases already reported, which booster injection is right for you and what do we know about their effectiveness against the new variant?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the United States each offer protection against COVID, although many questions remain unanswered with the variant.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about booster shots:

How well do booster shots protect against omicron?

Scientists do not yet know how much of a threat the omicron variant is or whether it will affect the protection offered by current vaccines. Currently, the extra-contagious delta variant is responsible for most cases of COVID-19 in the United States and other countries.

In Chicago and several states in the Midwest, the first cases of the omicron variant have appeared in fully vaccinated residents, some of whom have also received booster doses, although symptoms have so far remained mild, the report said Thursday. Chicago’s best doctor.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer protection against the omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear slightly less effective

“So that’s exactly why we’re doubling down on, you know, to make sure people can be vaccinated and boosted,” Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr Allison Arwady said Thursday during a report. a Facebook Live. “The vaccine, you know, has never been 100% protective. We should have more specific numbers for you within probably a week or two related to the different levels of protection. It is clear that the vaccine continues to show protection against omicron. probably not as high as the protection against other variants, and for me the bigger question is actually how well this booster fits. these people at this point, which is critical. “

The omicron variant, discovered at the end of last month, carries an unusually high number of mutations and scientists are rushing to find out how easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe or milder disease than other types of coronavirus and to what extent it might escape the protection of previous vaccinations.

Pfizer said on Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine could offer significant protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear to be significantly less effective.

Similar data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is expected to be released in the coming days.

Natural immunity, which doesn’t seem to hold up, said Dr Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 variant of omicron. She pointed out that early case studies suggest the importance of COVID booster shots.

In Illinois and Chicago, where omicron has now been detected, authorities continue to push for residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive their reminders as soon as they are eligible, that is, ie six months after the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What we need to do is add more layers of protection, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan of the Infectious Diseases Society of America told The Associated Press.

This is especially important with vacation trips and gatherings around the corner.

A booster shot is one of those layers. The added dose triggers a big jump in anti-virus antibodies. While the antibodies may not be as effective against omicron as against other variants, just having more might compensate – in addition to strengthening protection against delta.

Will an omicron booster be necessary?

It’s still unclear whether a booster specifically targeting omicron will be needed, but vaccine makers are already preparing.

“I don’t have an answer as to whether a booster of omicron will be needed, but what I do know is that getting the vaccines we have now and the booster helped protect against the spread of omicron in a number of case examples, ”says Arwady.

Pfizer and Moderna both said they were working on omicron-specific vaccines that could be used as booster doses against the new variant.

“If we are to make a brand new vaccine, I think it will be early 2022 before it really becomes available in large quantities,” Burton said.

Who is currently eligible for a recall?

Health officials are now strongly encouraging booster shots of the three COVID vaccines for any American adult. Young people aged 16 and 17 are also now eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine following a ruling on Thursday.

The United States and many other countries were already urging adults to be given booster shots to boost their immunity which can decline months after vaccination, calls that have escalated with the discovery of the disturbing new variant of omicron. .

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration urgently cleared 16 and 17-year-olds to receive a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech – if it has been six months since their last vaccine. The CDC quickly followed up by also expanding its Pfizer / BioNTech recall recommendation for the same ages.

UCLA’s Dr Timothy Brewer says booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine can help your immune system against the Omicron variant much better than your first and second vaccines. Immune systems that have received more doses are able to have “a broader response,” he explains.

Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventative measures such as masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods of combating the disease. COVID-19, Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, said in a statement.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the United States for anyone under the age of 18, whether for the initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It is not yet known if or when adolescents under the age of 16 might need a third dose of Pfizer.

What about side effects of booster injections?

The CDC said the side effects from the third shot “were similar to the two-dose series.”

The most common symptoms are fatigue and pain at the injection site, but “most of the symptoms were mild to moderate.”

As with previous doses of the vaccine, the CDC notes that “serious side effects are rare, but can occur.”

How much booster dose should you receive based on your first dose?

For those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Arwady said “we certainly see people choosing to receive Pfizer or Moderna as a follow-up dose,” a decision she “fully supports.”

“If you have Johnson and Johnson, I advised people if they had J&J, depending on why they picked J&J the first time around, if they want to get that booster, I recommend getting probably one. mRNA series – Moderna or Pfizer, ”she says. “This is where we saw the biggest increase in antibodies in the studies.”

Arwady noted that those who receive an additional Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months after receiving the initial dose should receive a third dose – this time, choosing it from among the other two available.

“I encourage anyone who received J&J two months after receiving this dose of J&J to receive another dose of the vaccine,” Arwady said. “If it doesn’t matter what type you get, I would recommend buying Pfizer or Moderna.”

She noted, however, that “obtaining this second dose of J&J also significantly increases protection.”

Federal regulators have recommended receiving the same vaccine as your first dose for booster doses, and Arwady said this applies especially to those who have received an mRNA vaccine.

“If you have Moderna or Pfizer, I would recommend that you stick to the same one you had initially,” she said.

The doses of the booster vaccines from the two vaccine makers are different, Arwady noted. Moderna’s booster dose will be half of its original dose, while Pfizer’s booster dose is the same as the initial doses.

“The reason Moderna is a half dose is that Moderna had a higher dose of mRNA, the only active part of the vaccine to start with,” Arwady said. “So that’s part of why the side effects are sometimes a little higher and the people who have Moderna.”