Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,925.49, down 151.86 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $ 1.66, or three percent, to $ 52.82 on 16.6 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down 76 cents, or 10.2%, to $ 6.69 on 14.9 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Down 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 65.51 on 12.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 61 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $ 48.04 on 10.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 21 cents or 0.7%, to $ 31.12 on 7.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 45 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $ 15.64 on five million shares. Companies in the news: Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Up $ 1.08 or 2.9% to $ 37.75. One of Canada’s largest food retailers says the pandemic is having a lasting impact on food consumption as consumers continue to spend more in grocery stores and cook at home rather than going back to restaurants. Michael Medline, President and CEO of Empire Co. Ltd. and its subsidiary Sobeys Inc., said the change appears to be permanent. One of the most notable changes in grocery shopping habits is the continuous increase in basket size, which indicates that consumers are buying more food from each store. Empire, which owns several grocery retailers including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland and FreshCo, earned $ 175.4 million in its most recent quarter, up from $ 161.4 million in the same quarter last year, thanks to a nearly five percent increase in sales. Sales of what was the company’s second quarter totaled $ 7.32 billion, compared to $ 6.98 billion. Still, Empire noted that its sales are affected by swings in inflation, with higher prices starting to shape the products that buyers buy. Transat AT (TSX: TRZ). Up to one cent at $ 4.53. Transat AT lost more than $ 1 million a day in the last quarter as it began to ramp up operations, but says its business is growing steadily despite a persistent pandemic. The three-month period ended October 31 marked Transat’s eighth consecutive quarter of losses as the travel agency struggled to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, which has plagued the global airline industry due to travel restrictions and blockages. CEO Annick Gurard said winter “will see our continued return to larger volumes”, but she remains “cautious” about the evolution of coronavirus variants. The impact of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 “will not last long,” she said, noting that bookings have resumed in recent days, as preliminary data suggests it may not be as severe as ‘we feared it initially. Net loss attributable to shareholders halved in Transat’s fourth quarter to stand at $ 121.3 million or $ 3.21 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $ 238.1 million or $ 6.31 per diluted share. diluted share a year ago. Quarterly revenues more than doubled to $ 62.8 million, from $ 28.4 million for the same period last year. Transcontinental inc. (TSX: TCL.A). Up to 62 cents or 3.2 percent to $ 19.93. Transcontinental inc. closed its fiscal year with a 23.6% drop in fourth quarter profits, although higher resin costs passed on to customers and an extra week of activity helped boost revenues. The Montreal-based packaging and printing firm said its net income attributable to shareholders was $ 39.2 million or 45 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from a earnings of $ 51.3 million or 59 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $ 775.8 million, up 18.3% from $ 655.7 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned $ 70.6 million or 81 cents per share in its most recent quarter, down from adjusted earnings of $ 72.4 million or 84 cents per share in the last quarter. fourth quarter of 2020. On average, analysts expected Transcontinental to publish a report. adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share on $ 705.4 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. For the full year, the company earned $ 130.6 million or $ 1.50 per diluted share on $ 2.64 billion in revenue, compared to profit of $ 131.7 million or 1, $ 51 per diluted share on $ 2.57 billion in revenue in the prior year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 9, 2021. The Canadian Press

