Facebook Oversight Board reiterates calls for Meta to be more transparent





Meta FB The Facebook watchdog on Thursday published two decisions overturning Meta’s decisions to remove user posts from its platforms, saying the content did not actually violate company policies. In both decisions, the board recommended thatprovide more information to users about the actions it takes on their content.

The Supervisory Board is made up of experts in areas such as freedom of expression and human rights who are appointed by the company but operate independently. The board, which reviews user appeals against content decisions on Meta-owned platforms, is often described as a sort of Supreme Court for Facebook.

The board has made similar calls for transparency since its decision in May to uphold Donald Trump’s suspension by Facebook. In that decision, the board agreed that Trump had seriously violated Facebook policies, but criticized the company for its indefinite initial suspension of the then president. The board asked Facebook to clarify how its actual policies applied to the situation, saying that “by applying a vague and unstandardized penalty and then sending this case back to the board for resolution, Facebook seeks to shirk its responsibilities “.

“They can’t just invent new unwritten rules when it suits them,” Supervisory Board co-chair Helle Thorning-Schmidt said in May of the Trump decision. “They have to have a transparent way of doing it.”

In October, the Supervisory Board released its first quarterly transparency report, noting that “Facebook is not clear with who uses its platforms,” ​​and calling on the company to give users more information about the decisions in terms of content. The board also criticized Meta for withholding crucial details of its “Cross-Check” program to review content decisions related to high-level users, following reports on the program based on leaked internal documents. . (In response, Meta said it had asked the board for their opinion on Cross-Check and that they “would try to be more clear in our explanations in the future.”) Calls for more transparency emerged again in the latest round of Supervisory Board decisions. Thursday Supervisory Board decisions In one of the two cases , the board overturned Meta’s decision to drop an Instagram post discussing ayahuasca, a psychedelic drink that has long been used for indigenous healing and spiritual rituals, after review by its automated system and a moderator human. Meta told the Supervisory Board that the post was abolished because it encouraged the use of a non-medical drug. But the board said the post did not actually violate Instagram community guidelines at the time, which only banned the sale and purchase of drugs. He also took issue with the company’s claim that the post could harm public health, saying the post dealt with the use of ayahuasca in a religious context and did not include information on how to ‘obtain or use the substance. But much of the board’s criticism in the case has focused on the fact that Meta did not tell the user who posted the post which of its rules it broke. “The board is concerned that the company will continue to apply Facebook’s community standards on Instagram without transparently informing users,” the board said in a statement. “The board doesn’t understand why Meta can’t immediately update the language in Instagram’s community guidelines to tell users.” The board ordered Instagram to restore the post. And in its recommendations based on the case, the board said that Meta should “explain to users precisely what rule of the content policy they have broken”, when their content is implemented. He also encouraged the company to update Instagram’s community guidelines to meet community standards on Facebook within 90 days. In response to the board’s decision, Facebook said it had reinstated the post and would conduct a similar content review. He also said he would review the board’s policy recommendations. “We welcome the decision of the Supervisory Board today on this matter,” the company said in a statement. declaration the second case considered a Facebook post in August 2021 of an Indigenous North American artwork intended to raise awareness about the discovery of anonymous graves at a former residential school for Indigenous children. In the post, the user noted the name of the artwork, “Kill the Indian / Save the Man” and described the images in the artwork as: “Theft of the Innocent, the badly pretending to be a savior, boarding school / concentration camp, awaiting Discovery, bring our kids home. “Facebook’s automated systems identified the post as potentially contrary to its hate speech policy and a human reviewer deleted it the day after it was posted; when the user appealed the decision, a second human reviewer confirmed the decision to delete. When the supervisory board selected the case for review, Meta identified the deletion of the message as a “runtime error” and restored it on August 27, according to the board’s statement on Thursday. However, Meta did not notify the user that their message had been restored until a month later, after the board asked the user about the company’s messaging, an issue that Meta blamed it on human error, the board said. Based on the case, the board recommended that Meta “provide users with timely and accurate notice of any action taken by the company regarding the content to which their call relates.” He added that “in cases of execution error like this, the user notice must recognize that the action resulted from the Supervisory Board review process.” Meta noted in a statement that no action would be needed based on the board’s decision in this case as he had already reinstated the post and said he would review the board’s policy recommendations. In his second transparency report , also released Thursday, the Supervisory Board took note of the two decisions and said it would “monitor whether and how the company delivers on its promises” by responding to the Board’s recommendations. He also announced his intention to publish an annual report next year to assess the company’s performance in implementing the decisions and recommendations of the board of directors. “Over time, we believe the combined impact of our recommendations will push Meta to be more transparent and benefit users,” the board said in the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/tech/meta-facebook-oversight-board-decisions-transparency/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos