Business
Facebook Oversight Board reiterates calls for Meta to be more transparent
“They can’t just invent new unwritten rules when it suits them,” Supervisory Board co-chair Helle Thorning-Schmidt said in May of the Trump decision. “They have to have a transparent way of doing it.”
Calls for more transparency emerged again in the latest round of Supervisory Board decisions.
Thursday Supervisory Board decisions
But much of the board’s criticism in the case has focused on the fact that Meta did not tell the user who posted the post which of its rules it broke.
“The board is concerned that the company will continue to apply Facebook’s community standards on Instagram without transparently informing users,” the board said in a statement. “The board doesn’t understand why Meta can’t immediately update the language in Instagram’s community guidelines to tell users.”
The board ordered Instagram to restore the post. And in its recommendations based on the case, the board said that Meta should “explain to users precisely what rule of the content policy they have broken”, when their content is implemented. He also encouraged the company to update Instagram’s community guidelines to meet community standards on Facebook within 90 days.
In response to the board’s decision, Facebook said it had reinstated the post and would conduct a similar content review. He also said he would review the board’s policy recommendations.
When the supervisory board selected the case for review, Meta identified the deletion of the message as a “runtime error” and restored it on August 27, according to the board’s statement on Thursday. However, Meta did not notify the user that their message had been restored until a month later, after the board asked the user about the company’s messaging, an issue that Meta blamed it on human error, the board said.
Based on the case, the board recommended that Meta “provide users with timely and accurate notice of any action taken by the company regarding the content to which their call relates.” He added that “in cases of execution error like this, the user notice must recognize that the action resulted from the Supervisory Board review process.”
“Over time, we believe the combined impact of our recommendations will push Meta to be more transparent and benefit users,” the board said in the report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/tech/meta-facebook-oversight-board-decisions-transparency/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]