Wall Street investor Cathie Wood is back with another new ETF





Many investors are content to buy the biggest names in tech stocks, but Wood typically looks for big innovators in hot fields like fintech, robotics, and space. It is a high risk, high return strategy that has attracted followers on Wall Street. Ark’s new ETF is aimed at companies that perform well in corporate transparency. It is called, unsurprisingly, the Ark transparency ETF. 3D printing companies PRNT Israeli tech stocks. IZRL Unlike many other Ark funds, this ETF is index based and does not have stocks actively selected by Wood or other members of the Ark team. The fund joins two other index funds offered by Ark, one forand another for Nvidia NVDA Phase ENPH Max Linear MXL Giant chip, solar energy companyand communications technology companyare among the main holdings of the Transparency fund. But maybe having another new fund that tracks a passive index is a good thing for Ark’s investors? Innovation ETFs ARKK You’re here TSLA Year YEAR Zoom ZM After all, Ark’s flagship, which relies heavily on risky companies such asand Coinbase , has fallen by around 20% so far in 2021 … even as the broader market has hit near record highs. fintech ARKF the Internet ARKW genome fund / health care ARKG Ark ETF focused onandstocks have also fallen more than 10% this year. A new space exploration fund is down nearly 15% since its “launch” in March. And oneplunged more than 30% in 2021. Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF ARKQ Only managed assetsis on the rise this year. But with only a gain of 5%, it is lagging behind the rest of the market. Teladoc TDOC Most Ark funds have jumped in 2019 and 2020, especially last year as Wood made big bets on companies like Roku and Zoom that took advantage of the stay-at-home trend during the pandemic. Virtual health businessis another stock from Ark. However, the recent underperformance of Ark’s major funds has made some investors question whether Wood’s go big or go home strategy is no longer a winning formula. In fact, there is even a new ETF that specifically bets against Ark Innovation. the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF launched last month. So far it has grown over 16% since its inception while ETF Ark Innovation has fallen 16% over the same period.

