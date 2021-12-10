CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Ltd Listed on Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange | Business

Business
BEIJING & CAMBRIDGE, Mass .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 9, 2021–
CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Canbridge or the Company, stock code 1228.HK), one of the world’s leading rare disease-focused biopharmaceutical companies based in China and engaged in the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies, has been officially registered with the main board. of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (SEHK) today.
CANbridge issued 56,251,000 shares globally at a final offering price of HK $ 12.18 per share, raising approximately HK $ 604 million in net proceeds (excluding the over-allotment option of 8,437,000 shares, which is subject to exercise). Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the co-sponsors of the offer.
A total of seven well-known key investors participated in the IPO, including: RA Capital, Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd, Janus Investors, General Atlantic, WuXi Biologics, Ruihua Capital and Belinda A. Termeer.
CANbridge is a China-based, rare disease-focused biopharmaceutical company, founded in 2012, dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of biotechnology therapies.
CANbridge has developed a complete pipeline of 13 pharmaceutical assets with significant market potential, including three commercialized products; four clinical stage drug candidates; one at the stage of activation of the IND; two at the preclinical stage and three other gene therapy programs at the lead identification stage. The Company’s products and product candidates target some of the most prevalent rare diseases, as well as rare oncology indications, including, but not limited to, glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II or Hunter syndrome).
CAN008, the company’s core product, is a glycosylated CD95-Fc fusion protein that is under development for the treatment of GBM. The Company received approval for a first-line phase 2 trial in China in patients with GBM in April 2021 and administered the first patient in China in October 2021. The Company plans to market CAN008 in China as than therapy combined with standard treatment. for GBM (radiotherapy plus chemotherapy). CAN106 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting C5 complement that is being developed for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The company obtained IND approval for CAN106 from the Chinas National Medical Products Association (NMPA) for PNH in July 2021. In addition, CANbridge is also developing the next generation of gene therapy through internal research and collaboration with leading international biotechnology companies and academic institutions.
Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is a major achievement for CANbridge, which we believe will drive our continued development of innovative treatments for the global rare disease market as we advance our pipeline and build our therapy research facility. world-class gene, said James Xue. , Ph.D., Founder, President & CEO, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. We are grateful to our long-term investors and sponsors as we continue our mission to bring new medical treatments to underserved patient populations.
About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CANbridge, stock code: 1228.HK) is a China-based global rare disease-focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies.
CANbridge has a comprehensive and differentiated pipeline of 13 active pharmaceuticals with significant market potential, targeting some of the most prevalent rare diseases and rare oncology.
These include Hunter syndrome (MPS II) and other lysosomal storage disorders (LSD), complement-mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver disease, and disease neuromuscular, as well as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
CANbridge strategically combines global collaborations and internal research to develop and diversify its drug portfolio and invest in next-generation gene therapy technologies for treatments of rare diseases. CANbridge’s global partners include, but are not limited to, Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMass), University of Washington School of Medicine, LogicBio, and Scriptr.
