Children will soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But what if the parents don’t agree?

As more and more adult Australians receive a vaccine against COVID-19, the conversation turns increasingly to the issue of protecting children from the disease.

In early December, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) provisionally approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Now, the federal government has confirmed that the vaccine rollout will begin on January 10, after the Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group provided its recommendations for the program.

“This will bring great relief to so many moms and dads, who now have a choice of what is best for their children,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“They can have peace of mind knowing this is rated by the best medical regulators in the world.”

But while the majority of Australians will welcome the move, it has raised concerns among parents who are in conflict over the issue with their ex-partners.

Vaccines further divide separated couples

Lucy (not her real name) faced this predicament when her ex-partner began to speak out against the vaccinations.

Prior to that, Canberra’s mother said she didn’t know her ex-partner opposed vaccines.

So when the vaccine rollout began, they were quickly at loggerheads over how to act on behalf of one of their children, who was over 12 and therefore eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lucy said she suggested a meeting where the couple could discuss the matter, but that never happened.

“He sent me something that said, ‘children should not be vaccinated’,” she said.

“So I had no way of talking to him about it… there was just nowhere to go,” she said.

Lucy sought legal advice and was told she was within her rights to take her child for the vaccine.

She was told that even if her ex-spouse sought an injunction in Federal Court, it was likely that they would vote in favor of the vaccination anyway.

She said she also sought advice from ACT Health and was told the same.

But Lucy said it was a painful situation for everyone involved.

“I had to bring my mother with me and stand at the door of the vaccination clinic to tell me if he showed up, because I had this huge fear [about] if he would actually show up, “she said.

Eventually, her ex-partner didn’t intervene, but she said it was a difficult experience for herself and her child, who wanted to be vaccinated but was caught between opposing parents.

“It sent the relationship to a new low between us,” she said.

Lucy said her concerns had been raised again since the TGA announced it had given its provisional approval for children between the ages of five and 11 to receive a vaccine from January 2022.

Her youngest child is in primary school, so would soon be eligible.

But Lucy is still worried that her ex-partner will turn to the courts this time around.

“He can always go and represent himself and fight for as long as he wants, and that’s the fear… the fear of getting into a legal battle, because it costs so much,” she said.

“For example, if you end up in court, you lose tens of thousands of dollars… and I don’t have that money.”

Courts must weigh the relative risks

Children tend to suffer from relatively mild symptoms when they are infected with the virus. ( ABC News: Bianca Clare )

Like all family court cases, COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be a nuanced issue the system will need to address once children are eligible.

While vaccines have been shown to prevent serious illness and death, the court is not required to consider society as a whole when deciding a case, but only the welfare of the individual. child.

Di Simpson, a certified family law specialist based in Canberra, said it was likely there would be more cases involving disagreement over COVID-19 vaccinations in court if vaccines were mandatory at least 12 years old.

But she said it was generally true that parents in this situation would be strongly encouraged to seek a resolution before the court was forced to intervene.

Currently, it is legal for one parent to immunize their children without needing the other’s approval.

But for couples who have a lifelong disagreement that cannot be resolved, the next step is usually mediation.

“It is not unusual to have a dispute between parents over whether their children should be vaccinated or not,” Ms. Simpson said.

“Putting the implications of COVID aside, before the pandemic, we would regularly meet people who would be in conflict over [whether] the child must receive certain vaccines.

But when it comes to a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, the problem can get a bit more complicated.

Ms Simpson said if judges are generally in favor of vaccination, ruling in the best interests of the child given the relatively mild impact of the virus on young people could make it a more nuanced issue.

While diseases such as rubella, measles and pertussis are potentially fatal in children, COVID-19 is unlikely to be this serious.

“Parents have the right to say, ‘this child means everything to me, and I have an obligation to keep this child safe,'” she said.

Ms Simpson said court rulings could hinge on the potential side effects of childhood vaccines when inevitably approved by the regulator.

“There are areas of uncertainty and credible arguments that a parent might be afraid of risk,” she said.

“And so a judge in this case would do what he often has to do, which is a risk assessment.

“What is the risk that the child, if vaccinated, will get sick? And how serious would this problem be? “

But, she said, given the cost of the court process, the ideal scenario was for parents to come to an agreement before it got there, seeking mediation.

COVID-19 issues raise the question of ‘urgency’

Family lawyer Di Simpson says judges will have to weigh the risks when determining whether a child should be vaccinated. ( Unsplash: Kylie Sikkema )

For Kerri (who only wanted to use her first name), the choice was simple to get the vaccine.

But for his sister, it was more complicated. Her sister wanted to get the vaccine and make sure her children were too, but her ex-husband didn’t agree.

She said her sister’s ex-husband had opposed other medical interventions, in addition to COVID-19 vaccines, before the pandemic was declared.

“It took two and a half years, they still haven’t had a hearing, they just got referred to mediation and then sort of have future dates,” Kerri said.

“So far it has cost $ 25,000.”

Kerri said the stress of the situation took a toll on her sister’s health as the situation continued unresolved.

Meanwhile, she said both children wanted to be vaccinated and Kerri and the children’s mother worried that they would not have access to certain activities with other children without a vaccination certificate.

The federal government has already required Australians to be vaccinated to travel abroad.

“She desperately wants them vaccinated on the basis of public health,” Kerri said.

But while Kerri’s sister has been forced to spend years scouring the system to resolve her dispute with her ex-husband over medical decisions, the process is a bit easier when it comes exclusively to COVID vaccines. -19.

Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court have introduced a list of courts fully linked to the virus, which is a priority due to current public health concerns.

“It would be an obvious way for someone to make an urgent request if there was a dispute over immunizing a child,” Ms. Simpson said.

Kerri said she contacted health officials for advice on behalf of her sister and was told she was not the first person to call about it.

“[They said] “We’re getting more and more calls about this from parents who are separated, but also from parents who are still together, who just can’t agree on this sort of thing,” “a- she declared.

“The advice has been consistent throughout,[they said] “We can’t give advice on this, you have to talk to a family lawyer.”

She said she hoped the matter would become simpler for families and not drag on like she had for her sister’s family.

“I think in this situation there is a certain urgency because it is a public health issue,” Kerri said.

“And I know governments have put a lot of effort into trying to protect the safety of the community and to fight the pandemic.”

She said it had been difficult to watch her sister in pain.

“The whole affair over the years has been very stressful, and now [COVID] is just kind of like the icing on the cake anyway, ”she said.

“It’s that feeling of helplessness.”

