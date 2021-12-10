Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower as rally cools





A massive sell-off on Wall Street left stocks broadly lower on Thursday, returning some of the market’s gains after a three-day winning streak.

BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street’s decline on Friday as the rally calmed down and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that could influence a Federal Reserve decision on when cancel the economic recovery. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 fell after three days of gains. More than three-quarters of the companies in the index closed lower. Investors were eagerly awaiting US consumer price data for November. Fed officials, who are due to meet next week, said earlier they were prepared to take action if necessary to slow inflation, which hit a 30-year high in October. Traders were potentially taking some risks “while waiting for the numbers,” IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,662.72 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.4% to 28,609.84. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.5% to 24,138.40. Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.6% to 3,011.44 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 was down 0.5% to 7,346.00. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also declined. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 4,667.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than a point to 35,754.69. The Nasdaq lost 1.7% to 15,517.37. The S&P 500 had gained 3.6% over the previous three days after the White House chief medical adviser said the omicron variant may not be as dangerous as the previous delta. It allayed fears of further restrictions on travel and business. Tech stocks and a mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending weighed the most on the S&P 500. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.4%, while Tesla slipped 6. 1% for the largest drop in the index. Travel-related businesses have plummeted after spending the past few days gaining traction. Carnival fell 1.7% and United Airlines fell 1.8%. Health-related stocks have increased. Pfizer, which touts the potential benefits of a vaccine booster against the omicron variant, rose 1.3%. The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years. In energy markets, benchmark US crude gained 7 cents to $ 71.01 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $ 1.42 Thursday to $ 70.94. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, rose 8 cents to $ 74.50 a barrel in London. He lost $ 1.40 the previous session to $ 74.42. The dollar was little changed at 113.49 yen. The euro gained $ 1.1301 against $ 1.1289. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

