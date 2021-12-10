Gas prices are on the rise, but it has happened many times for many reasons

A driver selects from various fuels over $ 6 at a Shell gas station in Los Angeles on November 15, 2021 (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Americans are extremely sensitive to gasoline prices, especially when they are on the rise. One of the reasons, of course, is that we buy a lot of gasoline: about 570 gallons this year for the average driver, which at current national average prices would cost close to $ 2,000. Additionally, gasoline prices are displayed all over town on large billboards unlike, say, milk price and people typically buy gasoline on their own rather than as part of a larger shopping trip, making price changes more noticeable. And gas prices can fluctuate wildly and unpredictably in ways that may seem unrelated to the rest of the economy.

Regular gasoline costs an average of 58.7% more than a year ago this time $ 3.491 per gallon last month, up from $ 2.20 in November 2020, according to the federal government. Energy information administration (EIA).

But looking only at the recent rise can be misleading, or at least incomplete. On the one hand, a year ago the United States was battling a new wave of COVID-19 cases, much of the economy was still closed, and demand for gas was declining. Estimated consumption in 2020 was 534 gallons per driver, down 14.4% from 624 gallons in 2019.

Whenever gasoline prices soar, people are looking for explanations and solutions. While the Biden administration has responded to the current surge by urging regulators to investigate oil and gas companies and by release 50 million barrels of the strategic oil reserve, we wanted to place the current conditions in a broader and longer perspective. Our main source of gasoline price data was theU.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the Ministry of Energy. When we look at long-term price trends, we have adjusted prices for inflation using theRetroactive series of the consumer price indexthe Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics; the R-CPI-U-RS, as it is called, estimates what inflation would have been in previous years if current methods had been used. The EIA also provides data on the amount of gasoline used in the United States. To estimate the annual consumption for 2021, we calculated the ratio of this year’s consumption to September for the first nine months of 2020, and then applied this ratio to the total consumption for the year 2020. the Federal Roads Administration compiles state data on licensed drivers, but its most recent figures are from 2019. To estimate the total number of licensed drivers in the United States in 2020 and 2021, we applied the average growth rate over the past five years in 2019. We then divided our estimated total gas consumption by the estimated total number of drivers allowed to arrive at an estimate of how much gas the typical driver will use in 2021.

Moreover, the volatility of gas prices means that they can fall as sharply and as suddenly as they go up. In the spring of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic triggered widespread lockdowns, the average price of gasoline fell 27% between February 24 and April 27. Since 1994, average gasoline prices have fluctuated from a low of 96.2 cents per gallon in February 1999 to a high of $ 4.114 in July 2008. The current average price, in fact, is almost exactly what it is. was in September 2014, at least on a nominal basis.

When inflation is factored in, today’s prices seem more modest. In today’s dollars, gasoline cost an average of $ 5.20 per gallon in June 2008, and over $ 4 in September 2014.

In addition, gasoline is not a single, uniform product. Besides regular, intermediate and premium gas, which differs in its octane number, there is conventional and reformulated gas. The latter is to be sold in California, along the Northeast Coast and in several other major urban areas to reduce smog and other air pollutants.

Over the past year, reformulated gas was consistently 30 to 35 cents more expensive than conventional gas until mid-October, when the gap began to widen, according to an analysis of price data from the EIA it is now about 46 cents more expensive. During the same period, the price of mid-size gasoline ranged from 37 cents to 46 cents more expensive than regular gasoline, while premium gasoline was 25 to 27 cents higher than mid-size gasoline.

Also important is where you buy gas. Much of America’s oil industry is concentrated along the Gulf Coast, so it’s perhaps not surprising that gas is generally the cheapest there. The average price in this region was $ 3.072 per gallon in late November, and in Texas it was over $ 3 as well.

In contrast, California almost always has the most expensive gas in the country. The state average price at the end of November was $ 4.642 per gallon, and in San Francisco it was $ 4.816. Besides the fact that California already uses more expensive reformulated gas and gasoline taxes and environmental charges, it is geographically remote from other refining centers, and relatively few fuel pipelines cross the Rockies to connect California refineries to the rest of the country.

Under normal conditions, state refineries can produce enough gasoline to meet demand, depending on the California Energy Commission. But if refineries go offline due to weather conditions, accidents or mechanical breakdowns, the state typically imports gasoline from overseas, raising the price due to the cost of ocean shipments.