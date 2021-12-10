USDA Opens DMC Enrollment, Expands Enrollment Coverage

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened registration for the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program and expanded the program to allow dairy farmers to better protect their farms by registering additional production. This registration periodwhich runs from December 13, 2021 to February 18, 2022allows farmers to get coverage through this important safety net program for another year, as well as get additional assistance through the new additional DMC.

The additional DMC will provide $ 580 million to better help small and medium-sized dairy farms that have increased production over the years but have not been able to register the additional production. From now on, they will be able to retroactively receive payments for this additional production.

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) has also updated the way feed costs are calculated, which will make the program more representative of the actual expenses of dairy farmers.

Additional DMC registration

Eligible dairy farms with less than 5 million pounds of established production history can list additional pounds based on a formula using actual 2019 milk marketings, which will result in additional payments. Farmers will need to provide the FSA with their 2019 milk marketing declaration.

Additional DMC coverage is applicable to calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Participating dairy farms with additional production may receive additional retroactive payments for 2021 in addition to payments based on their established production history.

Additional DMC will require a review of a farmer’s DMC 2021 contract and must take place prior to DMC enrollment for the 2022 program year. Farmers will be able to review DMC 2021 contracts and then apply for DMC 2022 by contacting their DMC. .

DMC 2022 registration

After making revisions to the 2021 DMC contracts for the additional DMC, farmers can purchase 2022 coverage. DMC provides eligible dairy farmers with risk management coverage that pays producers when the difference between the price of milk and the cost of animal feed falls below a certain level. So far in 2021, payments have been triggered from January through October for over $ 1 billion.

To register with the DMC, farmers must certify with the FSA that the operation markets milk, sign all required forms and pay the $ 100 administrative fee. Fees are waived for farmers considered to be resource-constrained, beginner, socially disadvantaged, or military veteran. To determine the appropriate level of DMC coverage for a specific dairy farm, farmers can use the .

Feed cost updates

The USDA is also changing the feed cost formula for the DMC to better reflect the true cost that dairy farmers pay for high-quality alfalfa hay. FSA will calculate the payments using 100% premium alfalfa hay rather than 50%. The modified feed cost formula will make DMC payments more representative of the actual expenses of dairy producers.

Additional dairy assistance

The announcement is part of a larger package to help the dairy industry respond to the pandemic and other challenges. The USDA is also amending the Dairy Indemnity Payment Program (DIPP) regulations to add provisions for the compensation of cows that may not be marketable for longer durations, for example, due to permeable substances. polyfluoroalkylated.

The FSA has also worked closely with the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service to target assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentive Program and other conservation programs.

Other recent dairy announcements include $ 350 million for the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program and $ 400 million for the Dairy Donation Program.

Further details on these changes to the DMC and DIPP can be found in a rule that will be published soon in theFederal RegisterThis rule also included information about the new Oriental Fruit Fly program, as well as changes to the FSA’s conservation programs. A copy of the rule is available .

More information

For more information or to participate in DMC or DIPP, farmers should contact their . Service Center staff continue to work with farmers and ranchers via phone, email and other digital tools. Due to the pandemic, some are open to a limited number of visitors. Farmers should contact their service center to make an appointment in person or by phone.

More information on the USDA response and help for farmers and ranchers can be found at .