Dollar gains, equities rally stops as caution returns

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com
Register now
Register now
NEW YORK, Dec.9 (Reuters) – Global stock markets stagnated at two-week highs and oil prices fell on Thursday as restrictions increased in parts of the world to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant dampened investor optimism about the economic recovery.
European stocks closed lower after a higher opening (.STOXX), while Wall Street stocks were mostly in the red and the Japanese Nikkei stock index fell almost half a percent.
That left the MSCI Global Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) hovering near two-week highs, but struggling to advance after three days of solid gains. It rose more than 3% this week and is expected to see its biggest weekly increase since early February.
Register now
U.S. Treasury yields retreated after three straight days of gains for the 10-year benchmark after data again showed a tight U.S. labor market ahead of a key inflation reading on Friday that could influence shaping Federal Reserve policies.
Even if the year-over-year gain in the Consumer Price Index is less than the 6.8% expected, the Fed will not give up on its plans to accelerate the reduction of its purchasing program. ‘bonds, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. .
“The Fed has made its pivot,” he said. “The job market is strong enough and has enough momentum to take care of itself and now it needs to shift our focus back to inflation.”
The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to their lowest level in over 52 years last week as labor market conditions tightened further due to a severe shortage of workers , said the Department of Labor.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell below 1.5%, down 1.8 basis points to 1.491%.
The dollar rose slightly against a basket of currencies as a warning from the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund added to concerns about Omicron and tempered appetite for currencies and other assets deemed “risky.”
The pandemic could turn out to be much more costly than expected, but central banks lack the ability to keep monetary policy loose and interest rates low as inflationary pressures intensify, IMF’s Gita Gopinath said in Geneva.
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said Omicron could curb service consumption and exacerbate supply constraint issues. Read more
Britain announced tougher COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.27% to 96.214. The euro fell 0.42% to $ 1.1294 and the yen slipped 0.21% to $ 113.42.
On Wall Street, the Dow Industrials tried to rebound for much of the session, but ended mostly flat. The S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 1.71%.
Healthcare (.SPXHC) and Consumer Staples (.SPLRCS) were the only two of S&P’s 11 sectors to win.
MSCI’s All Country World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) closed 0.60% and the large STOXX Europe 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.08%, but emerging market equities (.MSCIEF ) increased by 0.54%.
Oil prices have plummeted after actions by some governments to slow the spread of Omicron, while a downgrade of two Chinese real estate developers has fueled fears about the economic health of the world’s largest oil importer .
Developers China Evergrande and Kaisa were demoted to “narrow default” by rating agency Fitch due to non-payment of offshore bonds. A source said Kaisa has started restructuring its $ 12 billion offshore debt.
Hopes of monetary easing in China after a decline in the reserve ratio of banks this week and fairly benign inflation figures on Thursday pushed up Chinese and Asian stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS), which rose 0. 6% to reach a two-week high. Read more
China’s CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.7% and gained 3.6% for the week so far.
Brent crude futures were down $ 1.40 to $ 74.42 per barrel, while U.S. crude also fell $ 1.42 to $ 70.94 per barrel .
Gold slipped as the dollar strengthened. US gold futures were down 0.5% to $ 1,776.70 an ounce.
Bitcoin fell 5.70% to $ 47,645.13.
Register now
Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Dan Grebler, Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-2-pix-2021-12-09/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]