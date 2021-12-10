Dollar gains, equities rally stops as caution returns

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, December 8, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Stocks and Oil Slip as Governments Act on Omicron

Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch by default

NEW YORK, Dec.9 (Reuters) – Global stock markets stagnated at two-week highs and oil prices fell on Thursday as restrictions increased in parts of the world to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant dampened investor optimism about the economic recovery.

European stocks closed lower after a higher opening (.STOXX), while Wall Street stocks were mostly in the red and the Japanese Nikkei stock index fell almost half a percent.

That left the MSCI Global Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) hovering near two-week highs, but struggling to advance after three days of solid gains. It rose more than 3% this week and is expected to see its biggest weekly increase since early February.

U.S. Treasury yields retreated after three straight days of gains for the 10-year benchmark after data again showed a tight U.S. labor market ahead of a key inflation reading on Friday that could influence shaping Federal Reserve policies.

Even if the year-over-year gain in the Consumer Price Index is less than the 6.8% expected, the Fed will not give up on its plans to accelerate the reduction of its purchasing program. ‘bonds, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. .

“The Fed has made its pivot,” he said. “The job market is strong enough and has enough momentum to take care of itself and now it needs to shift our focus back to inflation.”

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to their lowest level in over 52 years last week as labor market conditions tightened further due to a severe shortage of workers , said the Department of Labor.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell below 1.5%, down 1.8 basis points to 1.491%.

The dollar rose slightly against a basket of currencies as a warning from the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund added to concerns about Omicron and tempered appetite for currencies and other assets deemed “risky.”

The pandemic could turn out to be much more costly than expected, but central banks lack the ability to keep monetary policy loose and interest rates low as inflationary pressures intensify, IMF’s Gita Gopinath said in Geneva.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said Omicron could curb service consumption and exacerbate supply constraint issues. Read more

Britain announced tougher COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.27% to 96.214. The euro fell 0.42% to $ 1.1294 and the yen slipped 0.21% to $ 113.42.

On Wall Street, the Dow Industrials tried to rebound for much of the session, but ended mostly flat. The S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 1.71%.

Healthcare (.SPXHC) and Consumer Staples (.SPLRCS) were the only two of S&P’s 11 sectors to win.

MSCI’s All Country World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) closed 0.60% and the large STOXX Europe 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.08%, but emerging market equities (.MSCIEF ) increased by 0.54%.

Oil prices have plummeted after actions by some governments to slow the spread of Omicron, while a downgrade of two Chinese real estate developers has fueled fears about the economic health of the world’s largest oil importer .

Developers China Evergrande and Kaisa were demoted to “narrow default” by rating agency Fitch due to non-payment of offshore bonds. A source said Kaisa has started restructuring its $ 12 billion offshore debt.

Hopes of monetary easing in China after a decline in the reserve ratio of banks this week and fairly benign inflation figures on Thursday pushed up Chinese and Asian stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS), which rose 0. 6% to reach a two-week high. Read more

China’s CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.7% and gained 3.6% for the week so far.

Chinese inflation

Brent crude futures were down $ 1.40 to $ 74.42 per barrel, while U.S. crude also fell $ 1.42 to $ 70.94 per barrel .

Gold slipped as the dollar strengthened. US gold futures were down 0.5% to $ 1,776.70 an ounce.

Bitcoin fell 5.70% to $ 47,645.13.

