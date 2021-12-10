Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, December 9
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street to open lower after 3-day winning streak
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, December 8, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. equity futures fell on Thursday, a day after Wall Street posted a third consecutive positive session. Investors have continued to readjust, as emerging evidence has shown that the omicron Covid variant may not be as disruptive to the U.S. economic recovery as initially thought. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to post modest gains on Wednesday. The S&P 500 finished within a few points of its record close on November 18. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq finished close to 1.9% and close to 1.7% of their respective closing highs on November 8 and 19. CVS Health shares were one of the big pre-market gainers, rising more than 2% after the drugstore chain increased its Forecast 2022 budget ahead of Thursday’s Investor Day.
2. New jobless claims last week hit a new low in five decades
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
A day before a key inflation report, the government said on Thursday that the first jobless claims fell to 184,000 last week, well below estimates and to a new 52-year low. The previous week’s reading was revised up from 5,000 to 227,000. On Friday, the Consumer Price Index for November is expected to post a 6.7% year-on-year increase, marking the largest movement since June 1982. Federal Reserve officials are expected to respond to the explosion in inflation by announcing next week that they will accelerate the withdrawal of massive bond purchases from the Covid era. This in turn could pave the way for interest rate hikes as early as spring 2022.
3. Apple gets a reprieve; Amazon fined; and the head of Instagram falters
Apple has been granted a reprieve for having to make major changes to its lucrative App Store as it appeals an antitrust lawsuit brought by the creator of “Fortnite” Epic Games. Wednesday’s stay means the App Store may continue to ban developers from adding external links to other payment methods while the case brought by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games is on appeal.
Italian competition regulators on Thursday said they had fined Amazon $ 1.28 billion for abusing its dominant position in the market. Amazon plans to appeal, saying more than 50% of all annual sales on its platform in Italy come from small and medium-sized businesses.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, testifying for the first time before Congress, declined to commit to a permanent end to suspended plans to create a version of the platform for children under 13. Lawmakers have expressed frustration and mistrust of the service, owned by Meta, which recently changed its name to Facebook.
4. GameStop Shares Plummet As Video Game Retailers’ Loss Grows
Shares of GameStop fell 4% on Thursday before market launch, the morning after the video game retailer posted a larger loss from a year earlier. He also disclosed an August Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena over trading of his shares, which rose more than 800% in 2021, as investors rallied on Reddit to crush short sellers. . GameStop’s new executives have provided few details on their turnaround strategy. During the post-benefit call, CEO Matt Furlong said GameStop “is exploring emerging opportunities” including blockchain, non-fungible tokens and web 3.0 games.
5. FDA clears AstraZeneca Covid treatment for immunocompromised
AstraZeneca claims that its cocktail of antibodies, AZD7442, has shown positive results against Covid-19 in phase III clinical trials.
Gérard Bottino | SOPA Pictures | LightRocket | Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first cocktail of injectable monoclonal antibodies for people with weakened immune systems before they were exposed to the coronavirus. The FDA on Wednesday issued an emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca’s therapy to be used prophylactically. To date, these lab-produced antibodies have only been approved as an early treatment for Covid or as a preventative therapy for people at high risk immediately after close contact with someone who tests positive. The AstraZeneca cocktail consists of receiving preventive injections as often as every six months.
Programming Note: CNBC Jim cramer hosts a special live online event at 12:30 p.m. ET, providing his investment club with insight and game plan for 2022. He will also ask questions.
NBC News contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
