Do you want to own shares in Chinese companies?

I INVESTORS ARE still speculating on what Didi Global, a transit giant, has done to anger Chinese regulators. Some say he has gone madly ahead with his initial public offering of $ 4.4 billion ( Initial Public Offering ) in New York despite the advice of officials to delay registration. Others suggest he stole thunderbolts from the leaders in Beijing by launching the exchanges on June 30, the eve of the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary.

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios Where Android.

Whatever his sin, Didi now says he plans to retire from New York and re-enroll in Hong Kong. He did not elaborate on his reasoning or answer the moving questions. It’s possible the company was forced out of America by Chinese internet regulators. It’s a fiasco for the firm and its shareholders, like SoftBank, a Japanese investment group (whose share price has fallen 8% since the delisting announcement). It also portends two big changes in how foreign investors will access Chinese stocks in the future.

The first is the end of Chinese Initial Public Offering s in America. Not so long ago, the US stock exchanges were the number one destination for ambitious Chinese companies. Alibaba, an e-commerce giant that went public in New York in 2014, remains the largest American Initial Public Offering in history. Didi was part of a recent wave of Chinese darlings eager to tap the deep capital markets of the Americas. Some 248 Chinese groups with a combined market capitalization of $ 2.1 billion were trading in New York in early October.

These listings have already been threatened by US rules which require all listed companies to provide access to internal audit documents or be excluded from stock exchanges. Chinese companies cannot easily comply with them because officials in their home country consider these documents to be state secrets. The dilemma dates back a decade, but a law put into practice by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2 will purge all non-compliant companies from U.S. stock exchanges by 2024. This could have potentially painful consequences for some investors.

Many remained hopeful of a possible deal between US and Chinese regulators that would revive a once-booming cross-border listing business. However, the suggestion that Chinese regulators were behind Didis’ deregistration of an unprecedented foreign government intervention in the US market makes a deal much more difficult to strike, says Jesse Fried of Harvard Law School. .