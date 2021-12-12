The best stocks to buy now? 4 Robotics Actions For Your December Watchlist

Do you have these 4 robotics stocks on your radar?

As the stock market appears to be taking a break today, tech stocks may continue to present opportunities for investors. These included robotics actions it may have gone under the radar of some investors. After all, robotics and automation don’t just make industrial processes more efficient. There are also robots which can provide convenience to consumers as well. For example, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) uses mobile robots within its warehouse network, working side-by-side with human workers. These robots play a vital role in helping the business deliver customers quickly. But Amazon also has a home robot known as Astro. It can help homeowners monitor their homes for security or track elderly family members.

Innovations in the robotic space come in many forms and use cases. Today, medical surgeons are using robotics to perform some of the more complicated surgeries in order to achieve higher success rates. Take Intuitive surgerys (NASDAQ: ISRG) the da Vinci platform as an example. He has performed over 8.5 million surgeries to date and continues to help provide better care to patients around the world. With that in mind, could more industries start embracing robotics in their processes? If so, would you be interested in a list of some of the top robotics stocks in the? stock Exchange today?

Best robotics stocks to watch before 2022

UiPath

First, we’ll take a look at the booming robotics business, UiPath. Simply put, the company offers an end-to-end automation platform. By combining the Robotic Process Automation solution with a suite of features, it enables every organization to evolve its digital business operations. After its IPO in April this year, the PATH share appears to be moving sideways. Could things finally get better for the stock?

The company recently announced its third quarter financial update. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $ 818.4 million, an increase of 58% year-over-year. In addition to this, he had several technical partnerships during the quarter which included Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), Crowd strike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Safe to say, UiPath continues to grow as more companies begin to recognize the benefits of leveraging automation.

In addition, the company also announced an expanded collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) yesterday. This partnership will help companies accelerate the adoption of automation across the enterprise and create new opportunities for growth. That said, PATH stock appears to be down slightly at 9:30 a.m. ET despite these positive developments. So, could this be an opportunity to buy PATH stocks on a downside?

Teradyne

Another great automation company to note would be Teradyne. The company is a global supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Its Industrial Automation segment includes operations related to the design, manufacture and marketing of collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots and advanced robotic control software. TER stock has benefited from strong bullish momentum lately, gaining over 40% in the past year.

In October, Teradyne announced its third quarter results. Impressively, revenue for the quarter was $ 951 million, up 16% year-on-year. Meanwhile, GAAP earnings per share were $ 1.41, up 17% from a year ago. Demand for our test and industrial automation products remained strong in the third quarter and we recorded our eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year revenue and profit growth, said Mark Jagiela, CEO and president of Teradyne.

It should also be noted that Teradynes subsidiary LitePoint has announced a collaboration with Microchip technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) in October. LitePoint will provide simplified design validation and turnkey manufacturing test solutions for next generation Internet of Things systems. So users can set up and test the wireless quality of devices within hours instead of weeks. With this in mind, would the TER stock be one to watch for the future?

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates primarily through two segments, Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. Its automation platform products include programmable automation controllers, human-machine interface products, sensing devices, machine safety devices, and many more.

On Wednesday, the company’s Plex System announced that it has successfully passed the ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 certification audit for its smart manufacturing platform. This achievement demonstrates Plex’s long-standing commitment to upholding best security practices for its employees and customers. Additionally, it consolidates the company as a leading provider of secure smart manufacturing solutions.

Not to mention that Plex System also announced the launch of Plex Production Monitoring last month. This is a new quick start solution that helps manufacturers gain visibility into real-time factory data. Thus, manufacturers can create customizable dashboards and views, showing metrics such as downtime, quality, and production runs. Given these exciting developments, would you consider ROK’s stock to be a top robotics stock to watch?

I robot

To sum up the list, we have the mainstream robot company, I robot. The company’s consumer robots are helping people find smarter ways to clean and accomplish more in their daily lives. Its product portfolio consists of robot families such as Roomba, Braava and Root. Besides, the company provides continuous customer service and support through the iRobot HOME App which makes everything so convenient.

As a company that serves the consumer market, it certainly boosts the holiday spirit. We saw the company unveil new features powered by iRobot Genius Home Intelligence last week. There will be more personalization and smart home experiences for the Roomba j7 and j7 + robot vacuums and other connected robots. Thus, the j7s will be able to recommend cleaning zones around the holiday trees and even place an exclusion zone in the center that prevents the robot from coming into contact with the tree.

It should also be noted that iRobot announced in November the acquisition of Aeris Cleantec, a Swiss supplier of high-end air purifiers. This acquisition supports iRobots’ vision to build the world’s most thoughtful robotics and develop smart home innovations that improve lives. All in all, the business appears to be headed in the right direction. So, would you consider adding the IRBT stock to your watchlist?

