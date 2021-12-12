



Dak prescott ($ 5.67, projected finish: 30) The Dallas Cowboys have thrown the ball more in their last three games than any other football team. Almost 70% of their plays around this time have been assists. I don't see why they would pivot, considering they face one of soccer's worst pass defenses on Sunday, the Washington soccer team. Prescott's overpowered receiving trio to Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are all healthy and set to play, making Prescott a silver pick this weekend. Alvin kamara ($ 4.38, projected finish: 39) The New York Jets have been torched by opposing backs this season. Teams average 133 yards per game against the Jets and score 1.8 rushing touchdowns. This game is so juicy that I don't even worry about Taysom Hill stealing Kamara's job on the goal line. Am I going to throw things when Hill inevitably scores a rushed four-way touchdown? Yes. But Kamara should have enough work this weekend to make up for any serious disappointments. Dawson knox ($ 2.08, projected finish: 64) After being embarrassed by a, shall we say, heavy attack by the Patriots on Monday night, the Bills must feel the heat. This week they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while I don't recommend betting on the Bills money line, I think Dawson Knox is on a better day. He was plagued with drops on Monday, but will play in good weather in Tampa on Sunday. In addition, the Bucs linebackers were very generous in coverage, with Lavonte David and Devin White allowing the fourth and sixth goals for all NFL linebackers respectively. This season, the Bucs have also given up the third-highest number of receptions (75) to opposing tight ends. James robinson ($ 2.92, projected finish: 53) This week's drama with James Robinson uncovered one of my favorite phrases in a fantasy football setting, "The Squeaky Wheel Gets the Grease." Whether it's Robinson publicly admitting his disappointment after his bench after a fumble, or Trevor Lawrence backing him up, I think Robinson has a chance to redeem himself here. The Titans are coming out of a goodbye and getting healthier, so I'd temper your expectations for Robinson, but I'm pretty confident he'll have a high floor this weekend. David johnson ($ 1.65, projected finish: 70) I know yuck. I put this section last because I take full responsibility if you read the name and shut down / destroy your computer. But listen to me. Johnson is in good health and is scheduled to play at home against the Seahawks on Sunday. Davis Mills is also the starter. Between weeks four and seven, Mills targeted Johnson 18 times. The connection won't give Joe Montana and Jerry Rice a run for their money anytime soon, but it could be the perfect storm. The Seattle Seahawks have given up the second-highest number of receptions, most receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns to opposing backers this season. So if Johnson's stocks are penny stocks this weekend, I would say invest in a few.

