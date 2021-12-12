Stock forecast for next week: Santa Claus is coming to town?





Index technical forecasts: neutral to bullish S&P 500 turn could consolidate before trying to exit

Dow Jones looks set for new records at some point

Nasdaq 100 may struggle to bypass resistance S&P 500 technical forecasts the S&P 500 is struggling around the old record, and may continue to do so for a short while before seeing a sustained breakout. A sideways pattern would do the index good to set up a move higher. The level to watch at the top is 4743. A break above will place the SPX in new all-time territory. The key to trading a market at new highs is not to get caught up in an aggressive pursuit, as setbacks tend to occur soon after recording new highs. If we see the market struggling in the days ahead, as long as it is mild, the outlook will remain neutral at worst. It will take a good deal of negative price action to convincingly reverse the outlook to the downside. S&P 500 Daily Chart S&P 500 chart by Tradingview Dow Jones Technical Forecasts the Dow jones looks set to trade at an all time high at 35565 in the relatively near future. The strong push from around the 200-day moving average is expected to subside to become a move with less momentum. If the old record is broken, just beyond that is a trendline that runs from May. This could mark the upper threshold of a widening top, but won’t become relevant without a big downward turn that breaks the bottom of the pattern. For now, this is a dormant scenario, and higher levels are expected. Dow Jones Daily Chart Dow Jones Chart by Tradingview Nasdaq 100 technical forecasts the Nasdaq 100 continues to lag behind the S&P and Dow Jones, and this may continue to be the case as the index struggles around the top of a bullish channel. Twice in the past month the NDX has encountered issues right after arching over the channel. If further weakness looms for a close to 15846, it could provide some support. Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart Nasdaq 100 Chart by Tradingview Resources for Forex Traders Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; tracking indicator trader sentiment, quarterly business forecast, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trade guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex. — Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

