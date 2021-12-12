Cryptocurrency: Crypto Startups Reap the Rewards of Wall Street’s FOMO

One of the spiritual ancestors of cryptocurrencies, Timothy C. May, predicted in the 1990s that untraceable digital money would allow online casinos, bank secrecy and money laundering to flourish. Although the laws would be evaded, he said, individual anonymity and freedom would at least be worth it, until the government’s inevitable reaction.

This cycle unfolds almost three decades later, as regulators tackle the $ 2.4 trillion crypto industry that has become largely beyond their reach. Crypto executives were toasted by U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday after a series of investigations and fines on trading platforms amid a post-Covid digital gold rush. The bosses recognized the need for increased surveillance, but warned that draconian rules would drive companies abroad.

The march towards more regulation is underway, and for good reason. While executives have defended their work by controlling the bad actors, for the most part, anti-money laundering standards and customer identification checks still appear to be patchy. A March survey of 16 platforms found that only four were subject to significant trading-related rules. The trading activity mainly takes place in offshore jurisdictions. Binance, without a formal head office, is described as everywhere and nowhere. Theft, fraud and hacks are rife.







Yet what is even more bewildering is the rate at which sophisticated investors, not just cyber punters keen to make money, have still thrown money at the trading venues. Venture capitalists have invested more than $ 27 billion in crypto startups this year, according to PitchBook, including a $ 1 billion funding round for Bahamas-based FTX. In May, a company backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Alan Howard injected $ 10 billion in digital assets and cash into the licensed Gibraltar Bullish Global company. Binance failed to raise $ 100 million earlier this year; it is again to try.

VCs obviously have experience with risky bets on companies that disrupt the rules. It’s a proven model: move fast, break things, and then ask for forgiveness. Regulations are still catching up. European concert economy rules targeting Deliveroo and Uber only emerged after years of corporate empire-building, for example. Still, it seems rather courageous for VCs to dive headfirst into a crypto market with opaque players and enough financial risk for the Bank of England to compare it to the 2008 financial crisis (itself a product of innovation in mortgage financing).

And the cypher-punk-meets-Silicon-Valley enthusiasm has reached institutional investors who aren’t VCs. Many seem to put aside the kind of counterparty risk management they would rigorously apply in traditional markets just to get a slice of potentially sky-high gains. Last year, the Binance crypto exchange, which this summer has been hit by regulatory warnings around the world, reported a 70% increase in the number of integrated institutional clients. Some hedge funds did not decide to leave Binance until shortly after the warnings.

It’s time for investors to ask if they’ve let the Fear Of Missing Out get the hang of it. The legal risk of depositing funds in much of this ecosystem cannot be underestimated, warns Martin Finnegan, partner at Punter Southall Law. While a regulated venue like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange is designed to secure the terms of the exchange and eliminate counterparty, settlement, and default risks, unregulated crypto venues have more adversarial roles that combine brokerage, custody, and default. ready. Trade association FIA said a significant amount of activity on unregulated platforms could be washing business and basic market data is unreliable.

Regulation is already driving market shifts. New exchanges see obeying the rules as a competitive advantage. Archax, a London-based exchange which it says is regulated by the UK FCA as a multilateral trading facility, plans to launch in January. Swarm describes itself as the first DeFi platform overseen by Germany BaFin. Binance and FTX invest in regulated platforms; they both put certain products on the shelves.

These changes will not answer all questions for investors trading crypto. Bitcoin will always have a questionable environmental footprint in an ESG-conscious world; its price will always inspire almost scholastic debates over whether it is digital gold, a proxy for stocks, or something else entirely. And the digital currency experiments of central banks such as those of France and Switzerland will continue to progress, with potentially very disruptive results.

But as regulators try to keep control over cyber speculation, investors should realize that they also need to adjust to a world less hospitable for freewheeling platforms perhaps sooner than. they don’t think so.

