European stocks post their best week since March





European stocks fell on Friday amid nervousness around the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, while the reading of US inflation, broadly in line with expectations, failed to dispel uncertainty surrounding the US monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.3%, down for the third session in a row, fearing that measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant could hurt the economic recovery. However, a solid two-day gain at the start of the week allowed the index to post the best weekly gain since March, up 2.8%. Data from Friday showed that annual consumer prices in the United States rose further to 6.8%, the largest year-on-year increase since June 1982, and followed a 6.2% advance in October. . It looks like a mixed weekend… as stocks stop to catch their breath after the big gains in the first half of the week, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. American CPI [consumer price index] is in line with expectations, but prices continue to rise, which means that while the pressure on the Fed to raise rates has not increased much due to today’s data, it is not really lowering it neither, he said. On the contrary, the news that the European Central Bank is largely considering a temporary increase in its bond buying plan at a policy meeting next week has been seen as a dovish move. Technology and retail were the biggest drops in Europe on Friday. We believe the path for equities will be weaker over the next 12 months, said Milla Savova, European equities strategist at Bank of America. Real bond yields will rise from record lows as the Fed turns more hawkish and the market begins to enter a steeper-than-expected Fed up cycle. Auto shares were pulled higher by Daimler AG, which rose 2.9% after the Daimler Truck split climbed when it debuted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Gains for the sector were recorded even as data showed China’s auto sales fell 9.1% last month, marking their seventh consecutive monthly decline, amid a prolonged global shortage of semi- drivers disrupted production. Tobacco group Swedish Match AB jumped 7.2% after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Democrats scrapped a vaping tax proposal that would have taxed e-cigarettes like regular cigarettes. Food delivery companies Deliveroo Holdings PLC and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV fell 2.4% and 3.2% respectively, adding to losses last week, fearing that a European Commission decision on engines the economy of concerts does not hurt profits. Polish fashion retailer LPP Spolka Akcyjna jumped 10.2% to a new record, extending Thursday’s rally after strong third quarter results.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/12/12/2003769427 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos