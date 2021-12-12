Using Biotech Stocks to Help Navigate the Ongoing COVID Crisis





Our new normal The search for preventative treatments and solutions for COVID-19 has focused investor attention on science and medicine, reinforcing the idea that the biotech industry can be a good investment, especially in these times. On November 26, the World Health Organization designated Omicron as a variant of concern due to a large number of mutations, with preliminary data indicating an increased risk of reinfection. Further research still needs to be done on the risk of severity of this variant. However, the news from Omicron could be a sign that the pandemic has reached a new stage yet. It has been nearly two years since the virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Since then, we have continuously waged the war against this disease. With each new epidemic and variant, come new fears, government lockdowns, and hopes for recovery through science and medicine in the form of effective vaccines. Could this be our new normal? On November 26, large caps Moderna, BioNTec and Novavax jumped on the Omicron variant Global markets suffered their biggest blow in more than a year on November 26, as the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sparked a massive sell-off in companies most exposed to the pandemic. As Omicron fears rocked global financial markets, shares of major coronavirus vaccine makers have risen in the wake of the latest pandemic crises. Moderna and BioNTec are currently working to adapt their COVID-19 vaccines to deal with the new variant. Early stages in the development of a new vaccine overlap with the research needed to assess whether the vaccine will be needed, a process that BioNTec and Moderna began last week as news of the new variant began to spread around the world. .1Meanwhile, Novavax also mentioned that it has started work on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target Omicron and that the vaccine will be ready for testing and manufacturing in the coming weeks.2Along with the development of Omicron, Modernas ‘stock also increased, as the Companys’ vaccine booster shots were officially cleared for use in all U.S. adults by the FDA. Chart 1: Modernas price skyrockets following Omicron fears and vaccine recalls Source: Factset. Data as of November 30, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Attractive fund performance and exposure to large cap stocks Until recently, the investor mindset had shifted to a mindset of living with COVID-19, supported by many stimulants and expectations that vaccines would keep the virus under control. However, the Omicron variant has left many investors wondering how to position their portfolios going forward. Biotech stocks have the potential to provide investors with significant gains if a product, such as a vaccine, is found to be effective and safe. However, one of the main risks is the possibility that some products never reach the market. One way to mitigate this risk is to focus on companies that are proven leaders in biotechnology and have strong research and development capabilities, such as those considered large cap stocks. ETF VanEck Biotech (NASDAQ: BBH), which seeks to replicate the MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 index, has outperformed its index since the start of the year.3In addition, since the start of the year, BBH, which has a higher exposure to large cap stocks such as Moderna and BioNTech, has outperformed the other major healthcare indices (Table 1).Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please visitvaneck.comfor standardized performance at the end of the most recent month. Table 1: Rolling returns: MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index compared to other indices Biotech 25 index listed as MVIS in the United States -1.92 -9.44 15.49 16.29 16.97 13.10 12.85 NASDAQ Biotechnology Index -3.88 -10.26 1.27 5.90 12.47 11:45 a.m. 11.07 S&P Biotechnology Select Index -6.78 -12.51 -17.29 -12.38 12.72 13.38 12.60 S&P 500 Index -0.69 1.32 23.18 27.92 20.38 17.90 10.34 Source: VanEck, Morningstar Direct, as of November 30, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The joint creation date is 01/31/2004. While biotech stocks can exhibit increased volatility, investors can look to an exchange-traded fund, such as BBH, to help mitigate risk while providing exposure to a portfolio of large liquid biotech companies. For investors who wish to participate in the biotech revolution, BBH offers diversified exposure to the industry without forcing investors to choose individual winners or have exposure to small speculative firms. Access the opportunity Take into accountVanEck Biotech FNB(NASDAQ: BBH) when positioning your portfolio to include biotech stocks. BBH, with 25 portfolio holdings, focuses on the biotechnology segment of the US market. Access to the biotechnology sector, a sector currently in high demand.

Provides exposure to some of the biggest biotech companies that are at the forefront of the race to find a vaccine for the pandemic.

US and foreign companies listed in the US may be included in the portfolio, which allows for better representation of the industry. To receive moreThematic investmentknowledge,register in our subscription center. Originally published by VanEck on December 6, 2021. For more news, information and strategy, visit the Beta Beyond Basic channel.

Important disclosures: 1Source: Bloomberg 2Reuters, Novavax is developing vaccine that targets new variant of COVID-19, November 26, 2021 3Source: VanEck, at 11/30/21 This material is for informational purposes only. The information presented does not imply the provision of personalized investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Certain statements contained in this document may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources is believed to be reliable and has not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information contained in this document represents the opinion of the author (s), but not necessarily that of VanEck. This is not an offer to buy or sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, from any of the companies mentioned in this document. The holdings of the fund will vary. For a full list of ETF holdings, please click here:https://www.vaneck.com/etf/equity/bbh/holdings. An investment in the VanEckBiotech ETF (BBH) may be subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, investment in the biotechnology industry, equity securities, healthcare industry, certificates of deposit, mid-cap companies , issuer-specific changes, market, trades, index tracking, participant concentration, no guaranteed active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund share trading, premium / risk risk discounting and liquidity of fund shares, risks of non-diversification and concentration, which can all negatively affect the Fund. Mid-cap companies can be subject to high risks. Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of capital. An investor should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund before investing. To get aprospectus and simplified prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visitvaneck.com. Please read theprospectus and simplified prospectuscarefully before investing.

