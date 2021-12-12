How to Find and Hire Great Employees

With so many people losing work through the COVID pandemic, now is the time for many companies to search out the talent!

There are certainly individuals out there who can become a strong asset to your firm. Yet how do you go about finding these great employees?

Well, in this post we will reveal several ways in which you can bolster your onboarding process. By the end of reading this, you should have renewed confidence and plenty of onboarding tricks up your sleeve. Plus, we’ll also explore how software can help you in the process.

Develop a Talent-Attracting Culture

Creating a healthy and engaging corporate culture should be a priority. It might even be the most significant, conventional recruitment tactic you can invest in.

Investing resources and time in hiring top personnel is pointless if your corporate culture fails to meet the expectations of employees.

You might not think having a solid business brand is a “recruitment method.” Yet, it may help you market yourself to applicants. If your organization is fortunate to have an attractive culture, make sure you promote it when recruiting.

If your corporate culture is lacking, think about how you might change it. You can do this by collaborating with employees across the organization.

Recruit and Develop Internally

Recruiting is often thought of as an external process. Yet, promoting someone from inside your business maybe your best option.

Internal recruiting is a reliable technique. This is because it ensures that you fill available jobs with workers who know your firm. They’ll also understand the environment, and what you expect from them. Furthermore, hiring internally shows employees that you care about their development.

Develop a talent program where you focus on growth, long-term planning, and upward mobility. This is an excellent approach to demonstrate to workers and prospects that they have a future at your firm.

Start an Employee Referal Program

An employee referral program is a popular recruitment strategy in many firms. They’re a great way to tap into your coworker’s industry connections. Such programs encourage workers to propose eligible applicants.

This may substantially quicken your screening process for open positions and provide you access to applicant pools you might not have had access to before.

Successful employees should be rewarded with recognition and incentives through a referral program. Often, your HR department will create a brief document that you can share throughout the company. It can outline how your referral program will work, what benefits workers receive, and how they can start referring people.

Interviewing Process Reform

Interviewing applicants is standard protocol, yet in many cases, the most ineffective form of recruiting. It’s so typical that most recruiters don’t give their list of scripted questions a passing thought.

Asking each prospect the same set of questions will not provide you with a complete picture of the candidate. It also gives your candidates a bad impression of you.

Start by looking at the way you interview and consider asking yourself: Do you take time to get to know potential candidates? Are you asking yourself the correct questions to aid in your decision-making? Do you personalize your questions for different positions?

Hire an RPO Specialist

Another proven way to find employees is to get a recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) on your side. This is more relevant for smaller companies with fewer resources for onboarding.

RPOs are organizations that you may employ to handle your complete recruitment strategy. It’s typical to hire them on a month-by-month or year-by-year basis. An RPO will work with your company to locate the greatest applicants available through your own channels.

They oversee the whole recruiting process and strategy. This will include drafting job requirements and vetting candidates to discover the best fit for your firm.

Also, an RPO will not charge you set rates based on hiring salaries. Therefore, they’re a cost-effective way to hire employees, when compared to agencies. Plus, you’ll have ongoing access to all prospects you contact.

Data-Driven Recruiting

Data-driven recruiting will help create smarter tactics for locating and evaluating applicants. Firms are now employing multiple digital platforms to assist their hiring process. Companies may use these systems to handle applicant data, advertising platforms, screening methods, onboarding, and personnel management in a safe manner.

If you’re interested in data-driven recruiting and don’t know what software to look at, we recommend https://WorkBright.com/employee-onboarding-software/. When you streamline your onboarding process and get data insights, you’ll find some valuable indications of how to adapt to new trends.

Take a Mobile-First Onboarding Strategy

A mobile-first recruiting strategy is a safe bet in 2021 since the bulk of Millennials and all of Gen Z are phone savvy. The younger generation of people looking for work expects you to provide a mobile-friendly hiring process.

Try to make it so applicants can complete each stage on their mobile device, from the position description through the application site and even to the screening process. So, choose a good recruiting application that can assist in getting this done.

Develop Strong Employer Branding

Employer branding is gaining traction as a way to recruit new talent. This is thanks to the growing popularity of workplace review websites like Indeed and Glassdoor. There is now an inclination for applicants to research a company’s culture and professional image before applying.

So, the objective is to make your organization stand out as a fantastic place to work. This may be done with a tailored career section, staff profiles, and testimonials.

You may also want to create Instagram, Glassdoor, and other review site pages. These pages will give prospective new hires strong impressions of what it might be like to work for you. And if you do them well, you’ll have candidates coming to you knowing already why they want to work with you.

Improve Video Interviews and Screenings

Video interviews are a terrific way to improve the applicant experience while also removing geographical barriers. The old practice of bringing each candidate into your office seems a touch outdated these days. Plus video interviewing and conferencing platforms have developed leaps and bounds and are very accessible.

You may invite applicants to provide a video cover letter, CV, or a pre-screening test using video platforms. Then, of course, you can conduct a formal interview through video chat if they pass your criteria.

The great thing about using such methods is that they help you gain a better sense of the applicant’s personality, rather than having a single in-person interview to gauge someone’s character. Using video also lets you interview applicants from all over the world!

Try Using Targeted Job Descriptions

Anyone browsing job boards in recent times might have seen an increase in open-ended and abstract-looking job descriptions.

These less formal job posts and focus on the sort of person they’re searching for instead of specific qualifications or experience. This recruitment strategy encourages people to apply if they lack the specific qualifications required for the position.

Often, a candidate with the ideal personality and desire for a certain position will not apply due to your job description’s tight criteria. Creating an open-ended description is a wonderful method to make sure you don’t overlook any hidden superstars in the making!

Go To Industry Meet-Ups

If it is possible to go in this pandemic era, make use of industry meet-ups to find great employees. Also, consider job fairs and conventions, and conferences as places of interest to find talent.

When you are hunting for candidates to fill unique and specialized roles, attending industry-specific gatherings may be one of the most efficient methods to locate a new pool of applicants.

Don’t you think that people who are most enthusiastic about their jobs and industries make the greatest team members? So, where better to discover them honing their talents than at a specialized event.

Collaborative Onboarding

Collaborative onboarding is quite a current recruitment approach. It is a procedure that involves bringing extra individuals of your organization into the recruiting process. Most of the time companies bring these employees in at the interview stage.

Collaborative onboarding has been shown to provide hirers with the strongest cultural matches. It also lowers your recruitment burden, making it a more enjoyable process.

Furthermore, collaboration can speed up the hiring process. Plus, it results in better-suited and employees, which increases employee retention and saves you money long term.

Hire Through Social Media

When done appropriately, social media (SM) recruitment, one of the more underutilized or poorly managed recruiting approaches, may yield excellent results in locating applicants.

Although recruiting using social media is indeed not new, it’s still a strong technique to find applicants. With billions of users, SM recruitment approaches tend to be free and valuable. Thus, anyone hiring at their firm would be negligent if they did not incorporate this type of recruiting in their strategy.

Some platforms will perform better for finding your perfect recruit than others. It may all depend on your brand. Don’t rule out less traditional platforms. There are lots of possibilities in areas you may not have thought about.

Check Out Niche Job Boards

We already discussed visiting industry gatherings and going straight to the venues where you will find expert workers. As a result, if you are unable to attend certain events in person, the next best alternative is to find them online.

But where do you begin raving about your new positions to the applicants you desire? Several specialist job boards are ideal for such scenarios. All you need to do is dedicate your time and go down the rabbit hole on the internet, and they’ll start to spring up.

Workforce Trends

So we’ve run through several ideas that should be able to ignite your onboarding strategy. But before we finish up, we’d like to discuss what the current recruitment and workforce landscape is like.

Right now we are experiencing a huge demographic change in the working population. Here are some workforce trends you might want to take note of before you start your onboarding journey:

The Baby Boomers Are Retiring

We’re at a point now where many of the baby boomer generations are hanging up their hats and leaving their high-level positions. This means there will be an ever-increasing shortage of executive and management roles on the horizon.

So, it might be in your interest to foresee this trend within your own company. You could take positive steps to prepare for older employees retiring from such positions.

Gen Z Is Coming in Hot

Another trend is that Gen Z is beginning to enter the workforce. This is a generation that’s grown up in different circumstances to the baby boomers, for example.

Therefore, it may be of interest for a company to figure out what are the common wants and needs of this generation. Then, how can you accommodate this young workforce in such a way that they are content and you are productive as a firm?

The Professional Workforce Is Set to Dwindle

Even with all the Millenials in the workforce right now, and the oncoming Gen Zs, it looks like there will be a shortage of labor. This is because the sheer number of baby boomers that will retire will be massive!

Yet, if you are adaptable, you may be able to find ways to fill the gaps. More and more now, we are seeing a growing gig economy of freelancers. If you can develop ways in which you can incorporate such workers into your operations, you might be a winner.

Discover a World of Great Employees

As you can see, there are numerous ways you can discover great employees. They could be right under your nose, but you were using the wrong methods to find them! So be open-minded with your onboarding approaches and we’re sure you’ll find the talent you deserve.

Thank you for reading this post. If you found it helpful, please consider checking out our blog for other informative reads.