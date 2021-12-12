Want to Start a Business With No Money? Here’s How

Many people have opened their own businesses in the last year. Over one million Americans opened businesses in September of this year alone.

Some wanted more control over their work. Others saw a need in the market and filled it. Others realized that they wanted to work toward their dream while they still had time.

Whichever reason is yours, now is the perfect time to think about opening a small business.

If you don’t already have savings built up, though, starting a business can be a daunting prospect. If you’re wondering how to start a business with no money, you’re not alone.

Keep reading to learn how to start a business from scratch with no money.

Crowdsource Initial Funding

Sometimes, running a crowdfunding campaign can be the exact thing you need to get your business off the ground.

The hardest part of running a crowdfunding campaign is often simply getting up the courage to post your campaign online. Remember this: your friends and family care about you, and they’re very likely to want to invest in your success.

Take some time to write out the business case and your reason for starting this business. Make an itemized list of the things you need to start the business so that your potential funders can see where the money will be going.

Don’t forget to share your campaign page often with as many people as possible. Even if your friends and family aren’t able to donate, ask them to share your crowdfunding page as well. The more people who see the page, the more likely you are to receive enough money to get your business off the ground.

Start What You Can for Free

Many aspects of starting a business can be done for little or no cost.

For example, many free website builders can be used quite easily to build your first website. Social media is a great tool to start your business marketing for free and to organically build an online following for your business.

If you’re selling products, set up an online store before investing in a brick and mortar space. Finally, use your home as an office as long as you can before leasing office space.

Look Into Small Business Loans

Many state and local governments are heavily invested in helping to nurture small businesses and get them off the ground. It’s well worth your time to see which small business loans you may be eligible for.

In addition to local loans, there are several SBA loans that you can apply for, especially if you belong to an underserved or underrepresented community. These loans often have more lenient eligibility criteria and more accessible repayment options than traditional loans.

Use These Tips for How to Start a Business with No Money

Now you have some tips for how to start a business with no money. Use the ideas to jumpstart your entrepreneurial venture. With hard work and perseverance, you’re sure to succeed in no time!

Looking for more advice on how to run your new business venture? Take a look at the other articles in the Business section of our site.