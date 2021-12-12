What the Biden administration does against inflation

The price of consumer goods rose 6.8% in the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, the biggest increase since the 1980s. Essentially, as Voxs Rani Molla and Emily Stewart write, daily shopping, from food to gasoline, costs more, and it will be an expensive vacation time.

This part is not up for debate. What is, however, is how worried everyone should be. In Washington, there is deep disagreement over what exactly is responsible for the spike in inflation and what the government can or should do about it.

Some of the causes are pretty obvious: As we enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States and much of the rest of the world are grappling with a supply chain crisis. This means that most products, from game consoles to oranges, are harder to get in stores for one reason or another, whether it’s a lack of critical tech components or a backup in the store. ports due to a labor shortage. American consumers, however, simply haven’t stopped buying, and this disjunction between supply and demand has caused record inflation.

Some economists, as well as President Joe Biden, believe that the pandemic and the supply chain caused by the pandemic are the main culprits, and inflation will subside as the United States continues to fight. pandemic and implement supply chain fixes. Friday, according to CNN Kaitlan Collins, Biden told reporters that the reason for the inflation is that we have a really serious supply chain problem.

Others, however, fear the problem is more serious than that. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, for example, has also indicated that government spending is the cause of rising inflation, and believes his away from a bump in the road.

Biden administration projects optimism on inflation

The bullish case of current inflation looks like this: Although supply chain problems have resulted in a shortage of many consumer goods, Americans have not stopped buying and with more money in their pockets. , they have the capacity to do it.

Specifically, blockages and being stuck at home, unable to travel or go to restaurants, bars, and live events have changed what Americans spend their money on. Less money spent on travel or experiences, combined with stimulus funds, has led many Americans to buy more consumer goods. This, combined with the supply chain issues that have been around for decades, has led to the current and precipitous rise in inflation.

As vaccines make it more possible for a return to normal life, America’s spending habits should start to return to normal, which could also impact inflation. Biden painted a relatively optimistic picture on Friday, tell reporters he thinks inflation is at its peak.

I think you’ll see it change sooner, faster, faster than people think, Biden said. All other aspects of the economy are accelerating.

President Biden answers a question on inflation: I think you'll see it change sooner, faster, faster than you think. All other aspects of the economy are accelerating.

Soaring inflation doesn’t mean bad economic news across the board. As Claudia Sahm, former Federal Reserve economist and senior researcher at the Jain Family Institute, told Vox in November:

Both because the jobs have returned and also because the federal government has given a lot of economic aid, people, especially those at the top of the rankings, have, on average, enough money to pay these prices. additional in the majority of cases. .

Yet while inflation numbers are not the only measure of economic health, the reality is that inflation is high after decades of hovering around 2%. As Sahm said, it’s a pain point as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s the one people are noticing because they interact at the gas pump every day. and at the grocery store. But while the current numbers are above the Fed’s targets, they are nowhere near the level seen during the so-called Great inflation, when consumer prices climbed more than 14%.

Some fear Bidens is not doing enough to fight inflation

Nonetheless, some influential voices, including Summers, sounded the alarm bells on long-term inflation problems and stressed that public spending was the engine of inflationary problems.

In February Washington Post EditorialSummers wrote that there is a chance that a macroeconomic stimulus on a scale closer to WWII levels than normal recession levels will trigger inflationary pressures of a type we have not seen since. a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and stability.

In the same article, Summers accused the administration of denying even the possibility of inflation, raising concerns that Biden was not sufficiently prepared for the price hike that coincided with large-scale stimulus packages and n have not put in place the appropriate measures to act quickly and provoke inflation. down.

This fear that the administration will not act quickly and that inflation will become a longer-term problem, rather than the transitory problem Biden predicted, is playing out, at least somewhat. So far, as the November figures show, inflation has not eased.

While the United States has spent trillions of dollars alleviating the pandemic, however, inflation is also occurring elsewhere in the world, where governments have taken different approaches to dealing with the fallout from the pandemic, suggesting that government spending does not tell the whole story.

What is the government doing to contain inflation? What can it do?

While the Biden administration is doing what it can to fix supply chain problems and lower gas prices, most of the tools to fight inflation are in the hands of the Federal Reserve.

I do not think so [inflation] is changing a lot anytime soon, said Jason Furman, the former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. MSNBC Friday. I don’t think the White House can do much about it, but for the Federal Reserve, a better economy and higher inflation both tell them they have to keep pivoting to control this.

One of the ways the Fed plans to cool the economy is to gradually reduce the $ 120 billion it spends per month on government guaranteed bonds, which pumped money into financial markets during the pandemic. In November, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced that the central bank would reduce that amount by $ 15 billion each month. The procurement program is expected to end midway through 2022, but as the New York Times announced in early December, this program could end more quickly as the Fed tries to reduce inflation.

At this point, the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are high, Powell said in late November. So it’s appropriate, in my opinion, to consider ending the reduction in our asset purchases, which we actually announced at our November meeting, perhaps a few months earlier.

With that could also come rising interest rates, although the Fed has not announced specific plans to do so. Interest rate hikes are a powerful tool in the Fed’s arsenal to slow consumer spending, and hence inflation. And, as inflation continues to rise, that seems like a more likely tactic for Powell, once the Fed is convinced the economy has reached. maximum employment a signal that the economy is healthy enough to resist the withdrawal of government support.

Summers, however, sounded the alarm for Bloomberg Friday, saying the Fed should also raise interest rates by the amount a lender charges a borrower for a loan or credit repeatedly over the next year to help control inflation.

We triggered, for the first time in 40 years, excessive inflation caused by the overheating economy, he said, warning that the government had raised inflation well above 2%, may – be in the range of 4% or even more, and it could be permanent.

Beyond monetary policy, however, the other massive piece of the puzzle is the supply chain and it’s something over which politicians and policymakers have much less control. Biden attempted to alleviate supply chain problems by running the Port of Los Angeles 24 hours a day, clearing the docks so that goods don’t have to wait for days on cargo ships stranded in the water. And the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve last month was aimed at reducing gas prices, which have already started to fall.

Most likely, however, the supply chain will remain harassed for the foreseeable future, keep inflation higher than before and policymakers will have to react to this reality.