Cream cheese shortage affects businesses with unprecedented demand
For the first time in 71 years of history, the junior cheesecake production line spat and shut down on Friday, December 3.
The company’s bakery remained closed on Saturday before reopening the next day. But production at the New Jersey-based plant came to a halt again on Thursday.
The guilty? Not enough cream cheese.
“Cream cheese is our # 1 ingredient. It’s in 85% of what we make,” said Alan Rosen, third generation owner of Junior’s Cheesecake.
Rosen’s business obtains 4 million pounds of cream cheese from Philadelphia Cream Cheese annually. Between supplying cheesecakes for its mail order business, restaurants and about 8,000 supermarkets across the country, Junior’s Cheesecakes uses about 40,000 pounds of cream cheese in a day and a half, according to Rosen.
The problem started two weeks ago when orders for cream cheese didn’t show up.
It couldn’t have come at a worse time since November and December are the busiest months of the year for the company, Rosen said.
Supply chain issues:Nearly 50% of Victoria’s Secret holiday products stranded overseas as Black Friday approaches
And it might take a while before things get back to normal for Junior’s Cheesecake. Rosen said Kraft Heinz, the company that owns Philadelphia Cream Cheese, told her the “intermittent supply problem” could take up to three months to stabilize. Despite this, Rosen said they will not be switching brands.
“We are not changing brands,” he said. “It’s the cream cheese that we’ve always used to make our cheesecakes, and we’re very loyal. We’re going to work on it together.”
It’s not just partners like Junior’s Cheesecake that are increasing demand. A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz said the company “is optimizing our production to meet unprecedented demand.”
“We’re shipping 30-35% more product to foodservice partners compared to a year ago,” the spokesperson said in an email to USA TODAY. And domestic consumption, which remained 18% above 2019 levels, is increasing demand, the statement said.
Consumer price index up 5.2%:Food prices soar due to labor shortages, supply chain issues, extreme weather conditions and more
Bagel stores in New York are grappling with their own shortage of cream cheese, according toreport from the New York Times.
So how did we get there? A cyberattack, strangely enough.
Schreiber Foods, a major producer of dairy products, including cream cheese, had to shut down for several days in October after operations at its factories and distribution centers ceased due to a “Cyber-event”.
But even a few days of downtime was enough to send “shock waves” through supply chains, said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin.
“Dairy factories, for fresh produce like this, don’t have a lot of inventory, so we can’t use it to alleviate the hiccups of a plant that goes down for days,” Stephenson said.
Other factors are also contributing to the shortage, said Andrew Tobisch, spokesperson for Schreiber Foods.
“Every supplier of cream cheese is struggling to keep up with the demand,” Tobisch said in an email to USA TODAY. “While this demand has been stable, it is really global events that are the main driver. Things like the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are all obstacles as everyone has to overcome. “
